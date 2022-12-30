Submit Release
Outdoor Fire in Medford Under Investigation 

MEDFORDMedford Fire Chief John Freedman, Medford Police Chief Jack Buckley, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said today that a person was found deceased at the scene of an outdoor fire in Medford this morning.

The Medford Fire Department responded to the area of 295 Middlesex Ave. following a 9-1-1 call at about 5:30 this morning. On arrival, firefighters observed heavy fire in a wooded area at the rear of that address. In the course of their suppression efforts they found an adult male who was clearly deceased in the debris of a small encampment. The Malden Fire Department provided mutual aid at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of the man’s death and make a positive identification.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Medford Fire Department, Medford Police Department, the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit, and State Police assigned to the offices of the Middlesex District Attorney. While their efforts are still ongoing, the fire does not appear suspicious at this time.

