Outdoor Fire in Medford Under Investigation 

MEDFORD — Medford Fire Chief John Freedman, Medford Police Chief Jack Buckley, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said today that a person was found deceased at the scene of an outdoor fire in Medford this morning.

The Medford Fire Department responded to the area of 295 Middlesex Ave. following a 9-1-1 call at about 5:30 this morning. On arrival, firefighters observed heavy fire in a wooded area at the rear of that address. In the course of their suppression efforts they found an adult male who was clearly deceased in the debris of a small encampment. The Malden Fire Department provided mutual aid at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of the man’s death and make a positive identification.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Medford Fire Department, Medford Police Department, the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit, and State Police assigned to the offices of the Middlesex District Attorney. While their efforts are still ongoing, the fire does not appear suspicious at this time.