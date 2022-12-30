The judge who heard the discovery motions specifically requested that junior counsel argue them if their firms wished. Otherwise, he would rule on the papers without argument, U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel A. Fuentes said in his order. The reason he and other judges make orders like those, of course, is to help new lawyers learn by doing.
You just read:
More firms and judges giving associates stand-up court time
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.