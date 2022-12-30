Police shining a spotlight on your car? It’s not a stop, California Supreme Court rulesAnonymous (not verified)
Thu, 12/29/2022 - 03:21
NewsLink
The California Supreme Court has ruled that a police officer shining a spotlight on a vehicle does not constitute a stop because a reasonable person would feel free to leave.
You just read:
Police shining a spotlight on your car? It’s not a stop, California Supreme Court rules
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.