Height of Luxury Living on Denver’s Desirable 17th Avenue Parkway
Historic and Modern Home, with unmatched attention to detail. This bespoke updated home offers six luxurious en suite bedrooms and nine bathrooms.DENVER, COLORADO , UNITED STATES OF AMERCIA , January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engel & Völkers Denver, today announced the listing of 4101 East Seventeenth Avenue Parkway Denver, CO 80220 by Rodd Jaramillo and Jim Cavoto of Engel & Völkers Denver. This Denver Colonial Revival home, offered at $4,800,000 was once the home of Thomas B. Croke.
Mr. Croke, a former school teacher who became a farmer was sometimes called the “Father of Irrigation in Colorado” and is credited for bringing the apple orchards to Northglenn CO. Croke built the renowned Châteauesque-style Croke-Patterson-Campbell Mansion at the southwest corner of eleventh and Pennsylvania in Capitol Hill in 1891. By 1911, he was elected to the Colorado State Senate. He personally underwrote the bonds for the construction of Loretto Heights College and also helped found the Denver Community Chest, which oversaw the Denver Children’s Home. (The Park Hill Neighborhood Pg 78 by Thomas J. Noel and William J. Hansen all rights reserved Published by Historic Denver Inc. 1536 Wynkoop St. Suite 400A Denver Co 80202)
Experience the height of luxury living in this stunning Colonial Revival home in Denver's desirable Park Hill neighborhood. Nestled on a picturesque 11,000+ sqft corner lot, this three-story property boasts well-manicured landscaping and a tranquil water feature. As you approach, you'll be greeted by beautiful white columns that evoke the home's architectural style. Upon entry, you'll be welcomed by a neutral interior that beautifully blends historic and modern features. With nearly 8,000 sqft of finished living space, this bespoke home offers six luxurious en suite bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Each of the four finished floors features its own wet bar, providing the perfect setting for entertaining. Located in the coveted South Park Hill neighborhood, this home offers a serene and welcoming atmosphere while still being conveniently close to downtown Denver, City Park, and all the city has to offer. Don't miss the opportunity to make this stunning property your own.
Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 240 shop locations with 5,000 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of over 14,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs, and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings, and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated.
