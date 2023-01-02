The Spaulding Group Announces a Rebranding, Changes Name to “TSG”

The Spaulding Group has unveiled a new name, new logo, and new URL release as part of an extensive rebranding initiative.

These changes reflect a de-emphasis on ‘Spaulding,’ which we feel is necessary and appropriate as we move to the future. I will have more to say about this in our January newsletter.” — David. D. Spaulding, DPS, CIPM

SOMERSET, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Spaulding Group has announced that effective January 1, 2023, it will be rebranded as “TSG.”

This change will affect the company’s URL, which will change from www.SpauldingGrp.com to www.TSGPerformance.com. The move marks a historic change for the 32 plus year-old firm. Originally founded primarily as a technology firm serving the investment industry, the company narrowed its scope in the early 1990s to specialize and focus on performance measurement and the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®).

“The brand change reinforces TSG’s commitment to provide quality content, education, information, and consulting services,” said Patrick W. Fowler, TSG’s president and COO. “Over the past five years, TSG has cemented itself as the market leader for all things performance and GIPS standards-related. With a growth rate of over 150% during this time, and an increased recognition by global firms and organizations large and small, TSG has become the institutionally recognized boutique performance measurement consulting and GIPS standards specialist firm serving the investment industry.”

“Our company’s brand, The Spaulding Group, has remained in place since our founding in August 1990: over 32 years. Our logo has been around almost as long. But starting in 2023, both are changing,” said David D. Spaulding, Founder and CEO. “These changes reflect a de-emphasis on ‘Spaulding,’ which we feel is necessary and appropriate as we move to the future. I will have more to say about this in our January newsletter.”

About The Spaulding Group, Inc.

With offices across the United States, and now in Canada, TSG is the leader in providing investment performance measurement information, through its products and services. TSG provides consulting along with GIPS and non-GIPS verification services; offers unique and proprietary Software Certification and Operation Review services; publishes The Journal of Performance Measurement®, a quarterly publication launched in 1996; and hosts the Performance Measurement Forum. The firm also sponsors the annual Performance Measurement, Attribution and Risk (PMAR) North America, West, and Europe conferences. TSG’s Institute of Performance Measurement offers in-person and online performance measurement training, including both performance fundamentals and attribution courses, and a class on portfolio risk. For more information visit across the www.TSGPerformance.com.