WEB 3.0 TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER, LIVEPLEX APPOINTS VIMAL KUMAR AS PRESIDENT

Vimal Kumar Joins Liveplex

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liveplex technology stack makes digital transformation to web 3.0 simple and secure with easy integration, brand journey customization, interoperability and security, The company today announced they have appointed Vimal Kumar to their senior leadership team.

This appointment comes amid rapid company growth over 2022. The Web 3.0 infrastructure provider announced that it has recently accomplished several key milestones in product features and key customer acquisition.

Liveplex has also appointed resellers and partners to scale the use of its innovative technology globally.

In 2022, Liveplex announced a comprehensive range of products and solutions for Retail, Education, Media and Entertainment, Real Estate, Banking and Finance and Loyalty contending easy integration of blockchain technology for these industries.

Vimal Kumar, brings 28 years of Fintech experience across three continents to Liveplex. Vimal is also on the CEMEA Advisory board of VISA, Member of the Forbes Technology Council and Advisory Board member of chip sub-committee for Mastercard.

Mr Kumar will help Liveplex consolidate its position in helping the digital transformation of banks, financial institutions and payment providers to a compliant DeFi model as rapid digital transformation of this Industry occurs.

Says Kumar," Everything will be tokenized and connected to Blockchain soon. Liveplex has innovated its stack to make it easy for enterprises to scale into Web 3.0 compliance." He adds, "I am glad to be a part of this revolution as the technology matures."

Kumar will oversee Liveplex’s growth by helping global brands transform to web 3.0 compliance with ease and efficiency.

Liveplex technology helps customers transform their business to Web 3.0 by integration of its APIs. Using easily integrated, modular features, you can convert your existing presence to meet the needs for safety, privacy, security and governance that your customers expect of you. With Liveplex Web3.0, you become the master of your own data and bring your customer community closer to your presence without any intermediaries. The technology helps your brand integrate to any blockchain you choose, any storage you prefer and any data reporting tool you align with.