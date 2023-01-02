New SBS Better Brakes Brings Next-Level Brake Performance & Environmental Impact

SBS Friction A/S is a Denmark-based supplier of brake pads and friction solutions.

SVENDBORG, DENMARK, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SBS Friction A/S, the Danish manufacturer of brake pads for motorcycles, ATVs, SxS, and special applications, announced in 2021 a new strategy that would make the company the first brake pad production center in the industry, to fully embrace a sustainable proof-of-business both in production and in output. One year following, SBS is introducing the first Aftermarket brake pads that have both been refined and optimized for improved brake performance.

The new product series will be named SBS Better Brakes and will be available from January 1st, 2023.

The first products to be transitioned and introduced in the new SBS Better Brakes-series are the popular SBS HF, SP, HS, and MS ranges. These ranges comprise more than 70% of the brake pads sold by SBS. Thus, the product launch will follow the company's intention to transition products with high impact in focus. The transition of HF, SP, HS, and MS compounds is expected to be completed by Q3 2023.

"We are always striving to create the better choice in brake pads, and we are doing exactly that with the new SBS Better Brakes-series. If we are to succeed, we are required to hit hard and with maximum effect from the beginning. That is why we have chosen to transition our fast-movers first and simply discontinue the old compound formulas. We continuously seek to improve the already well-established expectation of SBS brake product quality and what better way to do so, than with products that improve brake performance on millions of motorcycles and scooters worldwide. That we also benefit the environment, is indeed a positive added value," says CSO, Christel Munk Pedersen.

Because of significant similarities in performance characteristics of the new SP and HS-ranges and with an intention of enabling easier product selection for dealers and endusers, SP is being discontinued and merged into the HS product references. The series merger will happen gradually throughout Q3 2023.

Improved brake performance and stopping power

Riders will get a better and more stable brake performance and stopping power with the new SBS Better Brakes-series. The re-engineered compound formulas enable an improved Coefficient of Friction that provides a more efficient brake grip throughout the braking sequence. This results in a significantly reduced stopping distance, of up to 12%.

The new Better Brakes-series are designed to maintain a static fade level throughout after being heated and with improved heat resilience that enables a consistent braking experience with more sense of control and comfort throughout the ride.

- When developing new compounds, especially as complex as these new SBS Better Brakes compounds where we remove key friction materials, including copper, nickel, and antimony, thorough testing and engineering are required to be able to maintain and, in most cases, also improve brake performance. We have managed to make this possible and in compliance with OEM development procedures, says SBS Head of R&D, Esben Juul Sørensen.

The SBS Better Brakes-series is designed without Copper, Nickel (sintered compounds) and Antimony (ceramic compounds), which and replaced with an iron-based formula, which gives an improved Coefficient of Friction while also being a more environmentally friendly resource.

All products in the SBS Better Brakes-series are furthermore enforced with NUCAP NRS, the advanced mechanical friction material bonding technology.

Updated packaging

Customers can differentiate the new from the old by looking for the Better Brakes icon that will be located below the product reference codes. Customers will also be able to refer to the same product reference codes as transition will happen continuously and encompass complete product ranges.

