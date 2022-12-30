Submit Release
Reward offered for information about Jasper homicide

For Immediate Release
December 30, 2022
 
JASPER, Fla. – A reward of $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) who murdered Jaworski Williams.  Anyone with information should call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office or FDLE. 
 
Mr. Williams was killed on December 30, 2017.  He was found unresponsive in his home with a gunshot wound.   He was last seen earlier in the day (December 30, 2017), in Live Oak, Florida and he has ties to Lake City. 
 
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, continues to investigate, searching for clues that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this homicide.
 
If you have any information contact Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Captain Chip Belote at 386-792-1001 or FDLE Special Agent April Glover at 1-800-226-5630.

 

For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001, Office

