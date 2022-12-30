Reward offered for information about Jasper homicide

December 30, 2022JASPER, Fla. – A reward of $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) who murdered Jaworski Williams. Anyone with information should call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office or FDLE.Mr. Williams was killed on December 30, 2017. He was found unresponsive in his home with a gunshot wound. He was last seen earlier in the day (December 30, 2017), in Live Oak, Florida and he has ties to Lake City.The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, continues to investigate, searching for clues that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this homicide.

