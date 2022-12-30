COVID-19 Daily Update 12-30-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 30, 2022, there are currently 1,503 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 11 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,672 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, a 62-year old female from Lincoln County, an 88-year old female from Wood County, a 71-year old female from Cabell County, a 59-year old female from Brooke County, a 72-year old male from Mercer County, an 85-year old female from Jackson County, a 71-year old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year old male from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 99-year old female from Putnam County.

“As we close out 2022, we send our condolences to all West Virginia families grieving the loss of a loved one,” said Dr. Jeffrey H. Coben, Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please start the new year in a healthy manner by scheduling a COVID vaccine or booster.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (20), Berkeley (122), Boone (35), Braxton (11), Brooke (12), Cabell (66), Calhoun (4), Clay (2), Doddridge (7), Fayette (40), Gilmer (4), Grant (10), Greenbrier (45), Hampshire (22), Hancock (17), Hardy (13), Harrison (51), Jackson (30), Jefferson (37), Kanawha (114), Lewis (18), Lincoln (12), Logan (25), McDowell (14), Marion (81), Marshall (25), Mason (28), Mercer (79), Mineral (17), Mingo (16), Monongalia (53), Monroe (34), Morgan (11), Nicholas (12), Ohio (14), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (6), Preston (16), Putnam (44), Raleigh (81), Randolph (19), Ritchie (14), Roane (11), Summers (5), Taylor (22), Tucker (0), Tyler (8), Upshur (28), Wayne (18), Webster (4), Wetzel (15), Wirt (0), Wood (73), Wyoming (35). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for everyone ages 6 months and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.​