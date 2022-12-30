CZN Burak Gurme – Another culinary triumph of Dives Holding bringing authentic flavours from modern day Turkey

CZN Burak Gurme Entrance CZN Burak Gurme - Turkish Breakfast

The much loved CZN Burak brand is switching things up with a fresh take on contemporary cuisine

While staying true to my roots hailing from a rich history originating from a small town in Hatay Turkey, we wanted to create a vibrant and lively spot for an exceptional culinary experience.” — Chef CZN Burak Ozdemir

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dives Holding adds another feather to its cap as it flings open doors to its latest restaurant, CZN Burak Gurme, located in the center of Dubai. The restaurant offers a fusion of contemporary dishes with a touch of traditional Turkish flavours.

CZN Burak is known for shaking things up with its culinary excellence and the Gurme concept is sure to please everyone’s discerning food palate in Dubai. On the menu of CZN Burak Gurme will be an assortment of all day breakfast options, doners, burgers, Turkish mezze and Chef’s unique daily dishes representing influences of Turkish flavours alongside a distinctive collection of specialty coffee.

Guests can indulge in a whole lot of fun activities like clicking photographs with Instagrammable backgrounds and using AR Filters that will allow visitors a one-of-a-kind chance to click a selfie with a virtual figurine of the genius Chef Burak. These futuristic features complementing the chic and urban ambience will connect with the youth who want to create content on the go and love to capture experiences on their smartphones.

Commenting on the launch of the restaurant, Chef CZN Burak Ozdemir says, “While staying true to my roots hailing from a rich history originating from a small town in Hatay Turkey, we wanted to create a vibrant and lively spot for an exceptional culinary experience. We want to tell the story of modern-day Turkey with my interpretation of local farm ingredients and peculiar flavours and I cannot wait for people to taste the carefully curated cuisine and be transported to the Ottoman era.”

Dives Holding Managing Director, Mr. Ertan Yetisener, comments, “We launched this new concept to expand our culinary vision for the Brand CZN Burak catering to the luxurious and modern lifestyle of the locals, expats and travellers in the city. We have been wanting to bring forward this fresh and eclectic concept for a while and the year-end seemed like the perfect time. Our aim is to reinvent the original Turkish flavours and to become a space destined for unwinding and relaxing, whilst providing an expectation exceeding experience for the guests.”

Chef Burak, the mastermind behind the recipe and quality of food has designed the cuisine to whisk the guests away to Turkey with every bite. The upscale casual dining experience is intended to cater to the evolving tastes and international influences that determine the spirit of Dubai.

Bid adieu to 2022 and enter the New Year with a glamourous plan by booking a table at CZN Burak Gurme for the New Year’s Eve celebration in full view of the stunning Burj Khalifa fireworks and the delightful sight of the fountain. Guests can enjoy unlimited food and beverages from a delicious line up offering authentic delicatessen with a touch of Turkey for a memorable night at this luxe and cosy restaurant.

Make your reservations at +971 52 112 7572 or DM the Instagram handle @CZNBURAKGURME to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2022-23 at CZN Burak Gurme, Dubai Mall, Lower Ground Floor - Fountain Side priced at AED 1,500 onwards for unlimited food and beverages. You can visit CZN Burak Gurme from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. all days of the week.

About Dives Holding

Dives Holding is a hospitality group founded by Rizgar Sak in 2020. The company owns popular Turkish-Middle Eastern contemporary restaurant concept CZN Burak, along with CZN Burak Burger and several new concepts in the making. Dives Holding aims to create more restaurant brands and unique food chains and ultimately expand its network across the world. For more information, please click http://www.divesholding.com/

