MyLand.Earth Metaverse and Sports NFT Fans Celebrate New Year’s Eve with FIFA Limited Edition 2023 Presale Release
MyLand.Earth Metaverse™ on www.myland.earth is a web 3 platform, a 1 to 1 digital twin of planet Earth for Metaverse development with NFT proof of ownership.
MyLand.Earth Metaverse will celebrates New Year's Eve with presales release of MyLand.Earth Tiger NFT FIFA Limited Edition and giveaways
Get MyLand.Earth Tiger FIFA NFT Limited Edition as a collectable on www.opensea.io or receive it when you buy your local sports arena or a stadium land property on MyLand.Earth Metaverse Platform.”SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley, California December 30, 2022 Myland.Earth Metaverse™, a leader in Earth-based Metaverse development, wildlife conservation and heritage preservation, announces the release of Myland.Earth Tiger Land FIFA Limited Edition NFTs on New Year’s Eve. The release of Tiger-FIFA Limited Edition NFTs will be accompanied by an additional 25 free Tiger NFTs for new and current MyLand.Earth members.
— Kevin McInerney
To commemorate all those in FIFA who dare to wear the number 10 jersey, Myland.Earth Metaverse™ will issue a limited number of #10 soccer apparel on New Year’s Eve. This FIFA NFT presale release pays tribute to these outstanding athletes and teams that go “full out eye-of the-tiger” to win.
“Don’t drop the ball on this FIFA Tiger NFT limited edition, it’s going to be huge for sports fans!” says, Kevin McInerney, the Project Leader of MyLand.Earth Metaverse. “Get MyLand.Earth Tiger FIFA NFT Limited Edition as a collectable on www.opensea.io or receive it when you buy your local sports arena or a stadium land property on MyLand.Earth Metaverse Platform.”
Global gamers, application developers, digital content creators, and Metaverse enthusiasts flocked to the MyLand Metaverse™ website on www.myland.earth for the July 4th weekend platform launch this year, and now can take advantage of this Eye of the Tiger NFT giveaway.
With a successful platform launch, MyLand Metaverse™ continues on its path to build a Metaverse world. With a community of content creators that contains online gaming, Metaverse developers and Blockchain users, MyLand Metaverse Project Team launched the first-in-the-market 3D Navigation on the MyLand.Earth Platform.
MyLand.Earth Metaverse™ also plans to launch MyLand Metaverse Engine beta release in March-April time frame, which is built on its current digital Earth and will allow Metaverse content/apps/games developers to implement 3D/VR contents, and allow online users to upload their 2D/3D contents in MyLand 3D space templates – a platform for Metaverse building at all levels on each virtual land ownership.
MyLand.Earth virtual real estate and Metaverse land lot ownership presents investors with a unique opportunity to participate in an Earth-based Metaverse development project. Since its June 28th gaming platform launch, over 100,000 metaverse land lots in NFTs were sold in the first 3 months of the launch. Global gamers, application developers, digital content creators and Metaverse enthusiasts gathered to witness the birth of MyLand Metaverse™ website www.myland.earth for a unique digital Earth design, future Metaverse development plan, and cost-effective land availability.
The MyLand Metaverse™ 3D Navigation System is the first among Earth-based Metaverse platforms. MyLand.Earth is positioned to be the technology leader in global Earth-based 3D and VR Metaverse development.
3D navigating allows a much more fascinating and visually-engaging scene of land locations, all delivered by the users’ computer mouse. The investor may want to create a virtual art gallery. It delivers a next-level realism for MyLand Metaverse™, giving a remarkable verisimilitude to the surface of the Earth and stepping forward to a future 3D Metaverse evolution. Global Metaverse enthusiasts are able to view and maneuver about streets, high-rises, mountain ranges, fields and cities.
MyLand.Earth Metaverse™, built on the www.myland.earth web 3 platform, is the world’s first Earth-based Metaverse serviced by all major credit cards and crypto payment methods. MyLand Earth-based Metaverse is set to create a 3rd party app development platform that allows application/game developers and content creators to create a 3D replica of the planet Earth, providing an immersive experience for global Metaverse users. Users will visit Earth locations on the www.myland.earth platform, to be entertained, enjoy virtual travel, to engage in social networking, and attend sports events, music concerts and manage business activities.
3D is an integral part of the Metaverse world. The MyLand Metaverse™ Platform turns the traditional 2D map into 3D for data visualization, location exploration and geographic analysis. This 3D conversion is the first step for NFT investors to locate real estate landmarks, museums, libraries and travel destinations.
Initiated by a team of seasoned Blockchain engineers, digital artists and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, the MyLand Metaverse™ is set to launch its Initial Exchange Coin Offer in Q2 2023.
“Fans who are passionate about the soccer game, must go to www.myland.earth and register with your email for the free NFT giveaway.” Kevin McInerney continues, “Myland.Earth Metaverse™ Sports NFT Tiger Collection will become the benchmark in serving the needs of sports fans in 2023 and beyond. From FIFA to NFL we got you covered !”
