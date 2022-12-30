Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast.

At approximately 5:07 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 2-door Honda Coupe. The suspect and vehicle were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###