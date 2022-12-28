Submit Release
News Search

There were 973 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,041 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Searching For Suspect Vehicle In Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Anne Arundel County

Maryland State Police News Release

(GLEN BURNIE, MD) – Maryland State Police are searching for the suspect vehicle and driver believed to be connected to a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred this morning in Anne Arundel County.

Shortly before 1:55 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to the area of southbound I-97 at Maryland Route 648 for a report of a struck pedestrian. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, identified as Delroy Roderick Ben, 54, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, was struck by what investigators believe was a 2010-18 black Audi A8 or S8 (stock photo of the suspect vehicle pictured below). Ben, who was on the road for unknown reasons, was declared deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Audi failed to remain at the scene. Investigators believe the vehicle will have damage to the right front corner and is missing the passenger side mirror. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

The road was closed until about 4:45 a.m. following the crash. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130.

The crash remains under investigation…

###

CONTACT:     Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Maryland State Police Searching For Suspect Vehicle In Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Anne Arundel County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.