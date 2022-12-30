Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating A Missing Person In St. Mary’s County

Maryland State Police News Release

(GREAT MILLS, MD) – Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and Criminal Enforcement Division are currently attempting to locate a man reported missing earlier this month from St. Mary’s County.

James Volodimir Nalborcyk, 50, of Great Mills, Maryland, was reported missing by family members to the Maryland State Police on Dec. 21, 2022. Preliminary investigation has determined Nalborcyk was last seen or heard from on Dec. 11, 2022.

Nalborcyk is described as white, approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 265 pounds with white or silver hair. The most recent description for Nalborcyk is that he has a short mustache or goatee-style facial hair. Nalborcyk’s vehicle has been located by the Maryland State Police.

Investigators believe Nalborcyk may be endangered due to a medical issue, the recent severe cold local weather, and the lack of contacts with family members. Nalborcyk is currently considered critically missing by the investigation team.

Maryland State Police are asking any witnesses who may have seen Nalborcyk or has information on his whereabouts to contact the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955 or msp.leonardtown@maryland.gov.

CONTACT:   Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

