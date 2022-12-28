Modified District Government Services for New Year’s Day

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, January 2, the District Government will observe New Year’s Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.

Additionally, on January 2, residents are invited to join Mayor Bowser for an inauguration interfaith service at 8 am at Sixth & I, as well as the swearing-in ceremony for the Mayor, the Council of the District of Columbia, and the Attorney General of the District of Columbia at 9:30 am at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Residents can RSVP at DCProud2023.com.



WHAT’S OPEN ON MONDAY, JANUARY 2



Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round. All low-barrier shelters remain open 24 hours and will remain open all day on Monday, January 2. Individuals seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 from 8 am – 12 am or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time of the day or night.



All COVID-19 Service Centers and Monkeypox Walk-In Clinics, as well as the home visit testing and vaccination program will be open Monday, January 2 as regularly scheduled. COVID-19 testing, KN95 masks, and vaccinations are available at all centers. Visit coronavirus.dc.gov/covidcenters for a list of locations and hours of operation.



Drop-In Centers for Residents Experiencing Homelessness



The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center) is providing walk-in services to guests with no appointment required. Center hours of operation are 9 am – 5 pm, Monday through Friday. The Center is operating at its pre-pandemic capacity, meaning a maximum of 120 guests are permitted in the Center at any time. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center. Available walk-in services include showers, laundry, medical & mental health treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, housing case management, employment counseling, harm reduction services, legal counseling and other vital services. Full capacity lunch services will continue Monday through Friday 11 am – 1 pm.



Zoe’s Doors, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, will be open from 8 am– 7 pm on Monday, January 2.



The Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All previously permitted events on these outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled.



WHAT’S CLOSED ON MONDAY, JANUARY 2



DC Health’s Vital Records Division will be closed on Monday, January 2.



Rapid antigen test kit pick-up and Test Yourself DC PCR kit pick-up and drop off locations at all DACL Senior Centers, DPR Recreation Centers, and DCPL locations will be closed on Monday, January 2. Visit coronavirus.dc.gov/covidcenters for locations and hours of operation.



All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on and Saturday, December 31 and Monday, January 2. Customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dmv.dc.gov.



The District’s COVID-19 call center will be closed on Monday, January 2. For general COVID-19 related questions or to book a vaccine appointment for homebound residents, call 1-855-363-0333 when the Call Center reopens on Tuesday, January 3.



The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and all American Job Centers will be closed on Monday, January 2. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.



The DC Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) Hotline closed on Friday, December 23 and reopen on Tuesday, January 3.



DC Public Schools (DCPS) will be closed for Winter Break from Friday, December 23 through Monday, January 2. Schools will re-open for students on Tuesday, January 3.



The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Monday, January 2.



DPR recreation and aquatic centers will be closed on Sunday, January 1 and Monday, January 2.



The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Monday, January 2.



The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street, NE) will be closed on Monday, January 2.



DC Public Library (DCPL) All Library locations will be closed Saturday, December 31, Sunday, January 1 and Monday, January 2. All locations will reopen Tuesday, January 3. Digital services, including movies and databases, are available online at dclibrary.org. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.



Modified Service Adjustments



The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will “slide” household trash and recycling collections for the remainder of the week into Saturday.

Leaf collection will operate on schedule.

The Benning Road Transfer Station will be closed on Monday, January 2, but will be open on Tuesday, January 3, for approved Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) and non-profit organizations. Residential drop off will resume on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

The Fort Totten Transfer Station will be closed on Monday, January 2, but will be open on Tuesday, January 3, for commercial businesses and the District government.

Household Hazardous and Electronic Waste Drop-Off will be accepted as scheduled on Saturday, January 7, from 7 am to 2 pm.



Construction:



The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Tuesday, January 3 during permitted work hours.



The DC Department of Buildings (DOB) does not normally permit construction on District Government holidays, and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and fines. No construction will be allowed on Sunday, January 1, for the holiday without a companion Afterhours Permit, however, construction will be allowed on Monday, January 2. Without a companion Afterhours Permit, work for which a construction permit is required is illegal and could result in a Stop Work Order and may be subject to a $4,000 fine. Illegal construction reports can be made using the Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or afterhours by calling 311. DOB offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.



Lane Restrictions:

DDOT will suspend reversible lane operations city-wide on Monday, January 2.



Parking Enforcement:

All parking enforcement will be suspended on Sunday, January 1, and Monday, January 2. Parking enforcement will resume on Tuesday, January 3. Streetcar ticketing and towing will occur whenever the service is in operation.



DC Circulator and DC Streetcar will operate regular service.



