On 12/21/2022, Tr. Anstett stopped Sergio Bonilla (21) on the Turnpike for speed in the construction zone. Bonilla did not possess a valid US license and was issued a summons for the violations.

On 12/22/2022, Tr. Anstett assisted Kittery PD with a pursuit on the Turnpike in Kittery. Kittery attempted to stop a vehicle for speed and operation. The vehicle took off for 8 miles and pulled over at the York tolls. The operator was taken into custody without further incident and transferred custody to York PD command staff.

On 12/24/2022, Tr. Anstett stopped Thomas Smith (55) for Criminal Speed in a construction on the Turnpike. Smith was issued a summons for the violation.

Tr. Walp and Tr. Wilcox successfully completed their field training and were presented with their new plates.