Seinxon's Slim Item Finder Receives Over $125,000 in Kickstarter Funding
The first Apple GPS Finder is now available on Indiegogo, Amazon and Seinxon's websiteNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new device that uses Apple's Find My technology for iOS devices and Android's built-in location services for Android devices has raised more than $125,000 on Kickstarter. The Slim Item Finder, created by Seinxon, is a small and slim device that can be attached to any item. With its accompanying app, the Slim Item Finder helps users locate their belongings by showing them the item's last known location on a map.
Seinxon's item finder is an innovative solution to protecting people’s expensive and important items, with technology that helps users locate their belongings easily. The portable device stands out from its competitors as it is 18% slimmer, attaching to any object quickly and connecting via Bluetooth to the user's smartphone. The convenience of the tech allows users to accurately track their property in real time, with the ability to set up safe zones and receive alerts if an item has moved too far away. Seinxon's feature-rich and sleek design makes it a great fit for those looking for a reliable way to guard valuable belongings.
Inspired by an unfortunate event, the founder of Seinxon GPS tags was determined to solve the issue of lost items and help people keep track of their possessions. Recognizing the potential for ease and convenience of a product that would help people keep better track of their belongings, Seinxon was born. With the support of the Kickstarter community and an unwavering determination to achieve their goal, Seinxon GPS tags are now offering a loss-prevention solution that is cost-effective yet offers maximum saving capabilities.
"I started as a backer on Kickstarter in 2014 when I was excited about the innovative products introduced by various campaigns and was inspired by how technology innovation could make an impact on building a better global community," said Seinxon founder and CEO Mandy. "Then I thought, how cool would it be if I had the chance to create a project of my own and bring a truly great product from idea to life? Today, it came true. I turned from a backer to a creator!"
For more information, visit Indiegogo or seinxon.com.
