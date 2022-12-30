Surplus furniture sale at Iowa DOT on Jan. 5
Posted on: December 27, 2022
AMES, Iowa – Dec. 27, 2022 – Are you looking for affordable office furniture? The Iowa Department of Transportation will sell surplus office furniture for $20 each piece (tax included) at our main complex in Ames.
WHEN: January 5 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE: 800 Lincoln Way in Ames – Northwest wing
Please enter from South Oak Avenue. Directional signs will be posted. See a map of the sale location.
- Items for sale for $20 (tax included) are file cabinets, tables, shelving units, and other office items.
- All items will be sold on a first-come basis.
- Cash, check, or money order only. We are unable to accept credit cards.
- Items must be removed at the time of purchase.
- Limited assistance is available to help you load items, so please plan accordingly.
#
Contact: David Bollenbaugh at 515-239-1576 or email dot.auction@iowadot.us.