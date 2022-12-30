Surplus furniture sale at Iowa DOT on Jan. 5

Posted on: December 27, 2022

AMES, Iowa – Dec. 27, 2022 – Are you looking for affordable office furniture? The Iowa Department of Transportation will sell surplus office furniture for $20 each piece (tax included) at our main complex in Ames.

WHEN: January 5 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: 800 Lincoln Way in Ames – Northwest wing

Please enter from South Oak Avenue. Directional signs will be posted. See a map of the sale location.

Items for sale for $20 (tax included) are file cabinets, tables, shelving units, and other office items.

All items will be sold on a first-come basis.

Cash, check, or money order only. We are unable to accept credit cards.

Items must be removed at the time of purchase.

Limited assistance is available to help you load items, so please plan accordingly.

Contact: David Bollenbaugh at 515-239-1576 or email dot.auction@iowadot.us.