Surplus furniture sale at Iowa DOT on Jan. 5

Posted on: December 27, 2022


AMES, Iowa – Dec. 27, 2022 – Are you looking for affordable office furniture? The Iowa Department of Transportation will sell surplus office furniture for $20 each piece (tax included) at our main complex in Ames.

WHEN: January 5 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

WHERE: 800 Lincoln Way in Ames – Northwest wing

Please enter from South Oak Avenue. Directional signs will be posted. See a map of the sale location.

  • Items for sale for $20 (tax included) are file cabinets, tables, shelving units, and other office items.
  • All items will be sold on a first-come basis.
  • Cash, check, or money order only. We are unable to accept credit cards.
  • Items must be removed at the time of purchase.
  • Limited assistance is available to help you load items, so please plan accordingly.

Contact: David Bollenbaugh at 515-239-1576 or email dot.auction@iowadot.us.

