Guerrero and Evans to be sworn in on Monday

On Monday afternoon, Governor Gavin Newsom will swear in current Supreme Court Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero as California’s next Chief Justice and current Superior Court Judge Kelli Evans as a Supreme Court associate justice. Newsom nominated Guerrero and appointed Evans to their new positions.
