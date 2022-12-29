IDOT in 2022 Rebuilding Illinois continues with completed projects, new ones planned for 2023 across the state
ILLINOIS, December 29 - SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), under the leadership of Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman, continued to make history in 2022, delivering transformational projects across the state that will improve safety, enhance quality of life, and create economic opportunity across multiple modes of transportation for generations to come.
As of Sept. 30, Rebuild Illinois has made $9.6 billion in improvements statewide on 4,546 miles of highway, 422 bridges, and 645 additional safety improvements, ranging from routine maintenance projects to extensive interstate and bridge reconstructions.
"At its very core, the Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan is an investment in our future—one that is economically prosperous and environmentally sustainable with the promise of opportunity at every turn," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Since I signed our historic, bipartisan infrastructure plan into law over three years ago, we have already completed more than 4,500 miles of highway renovations, 422 bridge repairs, and hundreds of additional safety improvements—all while creating and supporting thousands of jobs. Planes, trains, automobiles, and barges, too—we are transforming and revitalizing every mode of transportation in every corner of our state to build a modernized Illinois that works for everyone."
"Rejuvenating and shoring up our state's infrastructure is about the important task of successfully fixing roads, bridges, waterways and more. It is also about people and quality of life," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "Rebuild Illinois is creating jobs, connecting diverse communities, and providing opportunities for entrepreneurship. This historic, bipartisan program continues to help make Illinois one of the best states in the nation to live."
"Thanks to the leadership and vision of Governor Pritzker, the investments and work done by IDOT in 2022 solidified our status as the transportation hub of North America," said Secretary Osman. "Our success is truly a team effort. We could not have had another successful year without the support of our partners as well as the input and understanding of the public. We look forward to an even better year in 2023."
The past year marked the completion of the third full year of Gov. Pritzker's Rebuild Illinois plan, the historic, bipartisan capital program that is investing $44.8 billion into the state's infrastructure over six years, with $33.2 billion identified for transportation. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history but the first that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.
Highways and bridges
Also in Will County, the state's fourth diverging-diamond interchange opened at Weber Road and Interstate 55 in November. By routing vehicles to the opposite side of Weber Road and eliminating left turns across traffic, the design helps decrease crashes and improve pedestrian and bicycle access across I-55.
The resurfacing of the entire length of I-24 in Illinois passed a milestone with the completion of a $28 million pavement patching, resurfacing and bridge repair on the two miles approaching the Ohio River this fall.
The state of rail
Another CREATE project advanced in 2022, with IDOT receiving a $70 million federal grant for the Ogden Junction. The project will rehabilitate, replace, remove, and upgrade nearly two miles of track, signaling and viaduct structures, as well as build 10,000 feet of new track.
In the Metro East area, a $10.1 million project to modernize rail operations, improve safety and enhance the mobility of goods, people and services was declared finished in October with the replacement of the Lenox Tower. The project, a joint federal and state effort with several railroads, reconfigured an outdated network of tracks and signals while modernizing operations.
The past year saw a new schedule implemented for Amtrak Lincoln Service trains, reflecting 90 mph speeds as a result of improvements made along the Chicago-St. Louis corridor. Work continues toward the ultimate goal of increasing speeds to 110 mph in 2023. New Siemens Venture passenger rail cars entered service in early 2022 in Illinois and other Midwest states, with continued delivery and rollout of more Venture cars to follow in 2023.
Multimodalism at work
All told, Rebuild Illinois provides $4.5 billion to improve transit service throughout Illinois, the most spent on transit in any state capital program since 1968.
Plans to establish a new inland port in Cairo were furthered with the release of $3.4 million through Rebuild Illinois, part of a more than $40 million commitment to the Alexander Cairo Port District to help complete environmental requirements and studies for the project, one of the largest investments in southern Illinois in decades.
Onward and upward
In November, IDOT celebrated the opening of a new air traffic control tower at Lewis University Airport, an $8 million project supported by $6 million from Rebuild Illinois.
Working with our partners
The Today's Challenge Tomorrow's Reward conference resumed in May after a hiatus due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The conference focuses on providing educational and skill-building workshops, lessons on best practices and networking opportunities for firms in the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program and contractors wanting to do business with IDOT.
The department also took the first steps to launching a new disparity study, a rigorous process that will take place throughout 2023 to help establish new overall goals for the DBE program.
Innovative initiatives
In the fall, IDOT received federal approval for a statewide Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan, which identifies charging gaps along the highway system as well as in rural areas, cities, towns, and neighborhoods. A total of $148 million in federal funding over the next five years will help build out a network of public EV charging stations across the state.
Recognition
Region 1 Engineer Jose Rios received the WTS Recognition Honorable Ray LaHood Award from Women's Transportation Seminar International for his efforts to promote the advancement of women and minorities and help elevate the reputation of professionals in the transportation industry.