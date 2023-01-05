The Contemporary Artists Create in NFTs the War Chronicle to Attract Funds for the Ukraine’s Restoration
The artists have demonstrated both the depth of pain and suffering from terrorist state actions, as well as the Ukrainians’ courage, persistence and heroism.”UKRAINE, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Warline” collection illustrating all the events in Ukraine since February 24, which have the full right to be called historical, already has about 700 artworks. More and more famous artists are being involved in working on it. Thus, NFTs in “Warline” are becoming more and more diverse in directions, styles and techniques. The NFTs collectors and investors can choose work for every taste. While having got a work of the artist who is popular in the art sphere or within the NFT community.
The collection includes the works of professional artists, conceptual artists, crypto artists, filmmakers, mixed media artists, 3D and VR artists, illustrators, lecturers from the international art schools, leading experts in development of video games from the flagman companies, founders of new visual directions such as Neo-Cubism and generative art from nature. Now they are forced to talk about the war in their artworks, while creating the new worlds and concepts, researching people and their values, deepening their self-knowledge.
“Unfortunately, russia continues to terrorize us. The number of war crimes and the number of casualties among civilians are growing. But Ukraine’s support is also growing. The new weapons are coming, and Ukraine reconquers its lands. All this is shown in the 7th drop. The artists have demonstrated both the depth of pain and suffering from terrorist state actions, as well as the Ukrainians’ courage, persistence and heroism. Particularly, I’d like to mention the works of Taras Haida, Anatolii Umanets, Philipp Kapustin, David Yablonsky, Natalie Kato, Svitlana Bilyk, Vitaliy Ging (“HITOZA art”), Eduard, Anton Hurinov, Mary Coffee, Sallia Brand, Alina Kolomiychenko,” — Zhanna Podobed, art director of the “Warline” collection’s 7th drop.
On February 24, the war overshadowed all other topics and became the No. 1 issue to reappear on a daily basis in front of the Ukrainians. Will there be shelling or not? Will it be possible to repel a new enemy attack or not? Are the relatives and the loved ones in safety? And those who are at the front now — are they alive? For Ukrainians, during more than already 300 days there wasn’t a single one that would pass without these thoughts. And so it will be until the victory itself. Therefore, the artists will continue to record every significant event in the “Warline”. So that the collection would subsequently become the most complete and reliable history regarding the largest armed confrontation of the 21st century, eternally recorded with the artworks in blockchain.
“For us, the war has opened the way to really appreciate that we have our own state, nation, identity, culture, which are drastically different from the neighbour’s culture and mentality. We defend what belongs to us and show it by using all possible ways. Ignoring our attempts of dialogue with the world means to agree that attack on another state is the norm, murder of innocent people is the norm, destruction of the whole nation in anti-human ways is the norm. That’s why we appeal to humanity again and again, hoping for the attention. As well as the donations of philanthropists. Through buying NFTs from the “Warline” collection, they will help to restore Ukraine,” — VK, founder of the META HISTORY Museum.
The funds obtained from sale of the collection NFTs go to the official crypto wallet of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine. The restoration of valuable cultural monuments affected by the war is funded from there. Thus, when buying any token from the 7th “Warline” drop, you become a beneficiary of Ukraine.
