Award-Winning Digital Artist Vesa Kivinen and Famous Ukrainian Artist Zinaida Will Present Their Works Made in Support of the META HISTORY Museum Mission
One cause why NFT needs to be highlighted is its ability to do good. A lot of people in the web3 crowd are simultaneously interested in blockchain, art, and positive social impact on the world.”KYIV, UKRAINE, November 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NFT pieces will be sold at an auction to be held on November 30th. All the money raised will be used for the restoration of the cultural heritage of Ukraine. This is the primary mission of META HISTORY — the largest charitable NFT project in Ukraine. The sale of Vesa and Zinaida will be the first META HISTORY's fine art auction. Earlier works by some prominent Ukrainian artists have already appeared in the museum collections. For example, the 2nd drop of the “Warline” presented the artworks of Waone Manzhos, Sestry Feldman, Danya Shulipa, and Irene Neyman. The museum also has successful auctions, among which is selling the NFT cup of the Eurovision for 500 ETH.
The art auctions are part of a plan to increase the scope and level of the museum's activities, which will be implemented jointly with the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine. The goal is to turn the NFT into a new world generator in place of what was destroyed by the war in Ukraine. Since it is in the area where art meets blockchain there are a lot of amazing founders, builders, investors, and creators who are willing to support the revolution of web3 and beyond.
Vesa Kivinen will provide for the auction one of his colorful and hypnotic pieces. He is the mixed media artist whose work might best be defined as “Western abstraction.” He combines oil painting, body painting, and photography to create his imagery. The filmmaker, photographer, painter, and Photoshop artist, Vesa brings all of these skills to a new kind of expression. The technical process involves painting on canvas, body painting on his model, photographing the whole process from start to finish, taking more photos out in nature, and then combining all of those images in Photoshop as a collage. He is considered to be the leading early artist building the metaverse and NFT expansion, being among the first to enter the earliest stages. His art has been collected by hedge funds, exchanges, CEOs, and influencers. Among them are Charles Hoskinson, Charlie Lee, Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni, Saeed Al Darmaki, Tone Vays, Willy Woo, Adam Williams, and many others.
“One cause why NFT needs to be highlighted is its ability to do good. A lot of people in the web3 crowd are simultaneously interested in blockchain, art, and positive social impact on the world. And it’s the duty of every opinion leader to keep the flame of enthusiasm alive in him. Especially in difficult times. Because if it holds, you will see how the NFT will revolutionize the traditional art market and many areas beyond. That’s why our joint auction with META HISTORY is significant for the project, for me, for Ukraine, and for the whole crypto community”, Vesa Kivinen, artist.
Zinaida is a Ukrainian artist and cultural activist who is oriented on characters and myths about women’s issues and female identity in both Ukrainian and world culture. She will present artwork that addresses images rooted in Ukrainian traditions, but for the expression of which the artistic medium of contemporary art is used. In the mix of technological approach and archaic materials, it will be possible to see how our modernity is stitched with deep traditional national origins, nourishing all the new images that will emerge afterward. The viewer’s attention will be directed to the women who have the power to fight to preserve their country. This is a characteristic feature of Zinaida’s work — research into mythologies, national archaic images, and their integration into the medium of contemporary art. Most of them indirectly participate in cultural and ethnographic research and communicate with the bearers of ancient cultural practices. Zinaida’s works are kept in private collections in Ukraine, the UK, Spain, and the USA, as well as in public collections.
“In this time when my country is transforming and responding to many challenges, my task as an artist is to express my love for our land, culture, and the spirit of our people in artistic images and to communicate in every possible way. Because the moment when the attention of the world is focused on us, we must use it to change the perception of our country. I want everyone to know that our country has tremendous heritage and potential. And I’m excited for the NFT community to see that through my work”, Zinaida, artist.
“Together we will elevate this game and will make a proposition to the NFT community ready to invest in sustainable fine art growth and in the preservation of something longer than ourselves. We will build a bridge between art and NFT potential. As Vesa is changing the way digital art is experienced and appreciated, as Zinaida changes perceptions of the role of the past and the future in our existence, we will work with creators to change the meaning of NFT for the world. And this auction is one of the visible manifestations of a process that has already begun”, VK, founder of the META HISTORY museum http://metahistory.gallery
