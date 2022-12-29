Submit Release
News Search

There were 897 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,491 in the last 365 days.

The Warline 6th drop

KYIV, UKRAINE, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Warline ― NFT-timeline of the war in Ukraine, illustrated by works of Ukrainian and foreign artists. 600+ works tell the truth about the greatest armed confrontation in the 21st century.

The 6th drop describes the events that took place in Ukraine in the summer of 2022. By purchasing NFT from it, you become a co-owner of an ultra-modern textbook of the latest history of Ukraine recorded in the blockchain.

According to the idea of the project, the update of Warline will end on the last day of the war. This collection will become a blockchain-based history book taught in schools, museums, and ultimately, all over the world to document everything we experience here.

And also, you will help to restore cultural sites that were damaged by the war. Because the money from the sale of NFT is used to rebuild libraries, museums, examples of architecture, and historical buildings.

As a sign of gratitude to all buyers, the project creator ― META HISTORY museum ― will open the utilities to NFT owners from the Warline. Which ones? It will be known very soon!

Follow the news on the social networks of the project. And check out the NFTs available for purchase on the website https://metahistory.gallery/collection/warline

META HISTORY
MetaHistory NFT Museum
press@metahistory.gallery
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

The Warline 6th drop

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.