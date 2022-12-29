The Warline 6th drop
EINPresswire.com/ -- Warline ― NFT-timeline of the war in Ukraine, illustrated by works of Ukrainian and foreign artists. 600+ works tell the truth about the greatest armed confrontation in the 21st century.
The 6th drop describes the events that took place in Ukraine in the summer of 2022. By purchasing NFT from it, you become a co-owner of an ultra-modern textbook of the latest history of Ukraine recorded in the blockchain.
According to the idea of the project, the update of Warline will end on the last day of the war. This collection will become a blockchain-based history book taught in schools, museums, and ultimately, all over the world to document everything we experience here.
And also, you will help to restore cultural sites that were damaged by the war. Because the money from the sale of NFT is used to rebuild libraries, museums, examples of architecture, and historical buildings.
As a sign of gratitude to all buyers, the project creator ― META HISTORY museum ― will open the utilities to NFT owners from the Warline. Which ones? It will be known very soon!
Follow the news on the social networks of the project. And check out the NFTs available for purchase on the website https://metahistory.gallery/collection/warline
META HISTORY
META HISTORY
MetaHistory NFT Museum
press@metahistory.gallery
