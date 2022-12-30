Submit Release
RUTLAND BARRACKS / 1ST DEGREE AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT - KIDNAPPING - UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT - VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4007322

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Steven Schutt                                                                    

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: December 29, 2022 / 0454 hours

LOCATION: West Rutland VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

                        Kidnapping

                        Unlawful Restraint

                        Violation of Conditions of Release  

 

ACCUSED: Logan Galante

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 29, 2022, at approximately 0454 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a reported family fight at a residence in the Town of West Rutland.

 

Investigation revealed Logan Galante physically assaulted a household member causing them pain, knowingly restrained a household member with the intent to inflict serious bodily harm, and violated active pre-trail conditions of release by entering the property of Stewarts Shop located in West Rutland knowing he had existing conditions prohibiting him from doing so. Galante was held without bail and ordered to appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division on December 30, 2022, at 1230 hours.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: YES – Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center      

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: December 30, 2022, at 1230 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

