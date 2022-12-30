RUTLAND BARRACKS / 1ST DEGREE AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT - KIDNAPPING - UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT - VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
News Release
CASE#: 22B4007322
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Steven Schutt
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: December 29, 2022 / 0454 hours
LOCATION: West Rutland VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
Kidnapping
Unlawful Restraint
Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Logan Galante
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 29, 2022, at approximately 0454 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a reported family fight at a residence in the Town of West Rutland.
Investigation revealed Logan Galante physically assaulted a household member causing them pain, knowingly restrained a household member with the intent to inflict serious bodily harm, and violated active pre-trail conditions of release by entering the property of Stewarts Shop located in West Rutland knowing he had existing conditions prohibiting him from doing so. Galante was held without bail and ordered to appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division on December 30, 2022, at 1230 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: YES – Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center
BAIL: Held Without
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: December 30, 2022, at 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.