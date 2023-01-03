Submit Release
News Search

There were 797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 330,145 in the last 365 days.

Hangman Products To Debut Gaming Shelves at CES 2023

Hangman Gaming Shelf 6"

Hangman 12" Gaming Shelf

Hangman Gaming Shelf 12"

Hangman Products will debut two easy-to-install Gaming Shelves at CES to fit top-selling games in the gaming channel.

As the father of 3 boys, I was always battling the clutter of wires and games on my floors. Everything should have its place.”
— Bruce Parsons, Hangman Products
LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hangman Products will debut its easy-to-install Gaming Shelves at CES to fit some of the top-selling games on the market, freeing floors from the endless clutter of video consoles and wires.

Using its patented and best-selling No Stud technology which has driven over a million sales of No Stud TV Hangers, No Stud Sound Bar Hangers, and No Stud Floating Shelves, Hangman focused on a simple, easy-to-install shelf that requires no special DIY skills. The lightweight aluminum shelves install with a nail-in bracket in minutes, requiring only a hammer. No studs, drills or anchors are needed. The shelf can be centered anywhere on drywall. Best of all, no precious game time will be wasted on installation.

The current 6" Gaming Shelf is a perfect fit for the Xbox Series X in the vertical position, along with the Nintendo Switch. The 12" shelf fits the Xbox Series X in the horizontal position.

To create the Gaming Shelf, Hangman adapted its existing Smart Device Shelf and Floating Shelf systems to fit video consoles, and will continue to customize sizes as the program grows. It was the brainchild of Hangman's VP of Sales, Bruce Parsons. "As the father of 3 boys, I was always battling the clutter of wires and games on my floors. Everything should have its place." Parsons began testing the existing Hangman shelves to see which ones would fit his gaming assortment, and the Gaming Shelf was born. Hangman often develops products inspired by its own employees.

The shelves have cutouts at the bottom and back for cords and HDMI cables, and will be adapted as the program grows. Because Hangman designs and manufactures in their two factories in California, they can easily respond to market demands and design innovations.

Visit Hangman at CES at Booth 18659.

About HANGMAN Products
HANGMAN Products was founded in 1999 with the mission to reinvent picture hanging. Today, the Los Angeles-based company has expanded its vision from picture hanging to consumer electronic accessories, anti-tip safety hardware, home decor and organization with over 30 patents and trademarks. The HANGMAN product line has received international design recognition and is available in the world’s biggest retailers, as well as at hangmanproducts.com.

Sheila Gallien
Hangman Products, Inc.
+1 818-610-0487
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Hangman Products To Debut Gaming Shelves at CES 2023

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.