Hangman Products To Debut Gaming Shelves at CES 2023
Hangman Products will debut two easy-to-install Gaming Shelves at CES to fit top-selling games in the gaming channel.
As the father of 3 boys, I was always battling the clutter of wires and games on my floors. Everything should have its place.”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hangman Products will debut its easy-to-install Gaming Shelves at CES to fit some of the top-selling games on the market, freeing floors from the endless clutter of video consoles and wires.
— Bruce Parsons, Hangman Products
Using its patented and best-selling No Stud technology which has driven over a million sales of No Stud TV Hangers, No Stud Sound Bar Hangers, and No Stud Floating Shelves, Hangman focused on a simple, easy-to-install shelf that requires no special DIY skills. The lightweight aluminum shelves install with a nail-in bracket in minutes, requiring only a hammer. No studs, drills or anchors are needed. The shelf can be centered anywhere on drywall. Best of all, no precious game time will be wasted on installation.
The current 6" Gaming Shelf is a perfect fit for the Xbox Series X in the vertical position, along with the Nintendo Switch. The 12" shelf fits the Xbox Series X in the horizontal position.
To create the Gaming Shelf, Hangman adapted its existing Smart Device Shelf and Floating Shelf systems to fit video consoles, and will continue to customize sizes as the program grows. It was the brainchild of Hangman's VP of Sales, Bruce Parsons. "As the father of 3 boys, I was always battling the clutter of wires and games on my floors. Everything should have its place." Parsons began testing the existing Hangman shelves to see which ones would fit his gaming assortment, and the Gaming Shelf was born. Hangman often develops products inspired by its own employees.
The shelves have cutouts at the bottom and back for cords and HDMI cables, and will be adapted as the program grows. Because Hangman designs and manufactures in their two factories in California, they can easily respond to market demands and design innovations.
About HANGMAN Products
HANGMAN Products was founded in 1999 with the mission to reinvent picture hanging. Today, the Los Angeles-based company has expanded its vision from picture hanging to consumer electronic accessories, anti-tip safety hardware, home decor and organization with over 30 patents and trademarks. The HANGMAN product line has received international design recognition and is available in the world’s biggest retailers, as well as at hangmanproducts.com.
