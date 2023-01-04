New CEDIA Focused Sound Bar Shelves Debut at CES 2023
Hangman Products will launch two specialized sound bar shelves at CES 2023 to fit the best-selling sound bar brands for installers in CEDIA and beyond.LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hangman Products will launch two Professional Sound Bar Shelves at CES 2023 designed for the professional installer. Based on interviews with nearly 200 CEDIA (Custom Electronic Design & Installation Association) professionals, Hangman re-envisioned the mounting system on their No Stud Sound Bar Shelves, designed for DIYers, to serve the professional, as well as zeroing in on the shapes and sizes of the hottest sound bars.
Constructed of lightweight aircraft-grade aluminum with powder-coated finishes in black or white, these sleek shelves install quickly and securely, avoiding cumbersome attachment mechanisms. Using Hangman's signature French cleat system with a bubble level in its extruded track, along with professional hardware, shelves hold over 50 pounds and install flush and tight to the wall in minutes. Depending on the shape of the sound bar, edges are either rounded or squared.
Models SBS-25.6K-PROSB, SBS-25.6W-PROSB fit Sonos® Beam, BOSS Audio Systems® BRT26A, Harman Kardon® SB26 and more.
Models SBS-45K-PROSA, SBS-45W-PROSA fits Sonos® Arc, Vizio® Smartcast 45" and more.
Hangman's goal is to complement the best electronics manufacturers in the world with its own expertise. As an innovator in mounting hardware since 1999, Hangman has sold over a million TV mounts and 20 million mirror and picture hangers. Its recent expansion into Sound Bar Hangers and Sound Bar Mounts has garnered key retail placements and rave reviews from customers.
Hangman's entire line of Audio Visual accessories will be on display at CES, Booth 18659.
About HANGMAN Products
HANGMAN Products was founded in 1999 with the mission to reinvent picture hanging. Today, the Los Angeles-based company has expanded its vision from picture hanging to consumer electronic accessories, anti-tip safety hardware, home decor and organization with over 30 patents and trademarks. The HANGMAN product line has received international design recognition and is available in the world’s biggest retailers, as well as at hangmanproducts.com.
