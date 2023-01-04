Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,411 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,057 in the last 365 days.

New CEDIA Focused Sound Bar Shelves Debut at CES 2023

Professional Sound Bar Shelf by Hangman - Black

Professional Sound Bar Shelf by Hangman

Professional Sound Bar Shelf by Hangman - White

Professional Sound Bar Shelf by Hangman - White

Hangman Products will launch two specialized sound bar shelves at CES 2023 to fit the best-selling sound bar brands for installers in CEDIA and beyond.

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hangman Products will launch two Professional Sound Bar Shelves at CES 2023 designed for the professional installer. Based on interviews with nearly 200 CEDIA (Custom Electronic Design & Installation Association) professionals, Hangman re-envisioned the mounting system on their No Stud Sound Bar Shelves, designed for DIYers, to serve the professional, as well as zeroing in on the shapes and sizes of the hottest sound bars.

Constructed of lightweight aircraft-grade aluminum with powder-coated finishes in black or white, these sleek shelves install quickly and securely, avoiding cumbersome attachment mechanisms. Using Hangman's signature French cleat system with a bubble level in its extruded track, along with professional hardware, shelves hold over 50 pounds and install flush and tight to the wall in minutes. Depending on the shape of the sound bar, edges are either rounded or squared.

Models SBS-25.6K-PROSB, SBS-25.6W-PROSB fit Sonos® Beam, BOSS Audio Systems® BRT26A, Harman Kardon® SB26 and more.

Models SBS-45K-PROSA, SBS-45W-PROSA fits Sonos® Arc, Vizio® Smartcast 45" and more.

Hangman's goal is to complement the best electronics manufacturers in the world with its own expertise. As an innovator in mounting hardware since 1999, Hangman has sold over a million TV mounts and 20 million mirror and picture hangers. Its recent expansion into Sound Bar Hangers and Sound Bar Mounts has garnered key retail placements and rave reviews from customers.

Hangman's entire line of Audio Visual accessories will be on display at CES, Booth 18659.

About HANGMAN Products
HANGMAN Products was founded in 1999 with the mission to reinvent picture hanging. Today, the Los Angeles-based company has expanded its vision from picture hanging to consumer electronic accessories, anti-tip safety hardware, home decor and organization with over 30 patents and trademarks. The HANGMAN product line has received international design recognition and is available in the world’s biggest retailers, as well as at hangmanproducts.com.

Sheila Gallien
Hangman Products, Inc.
+1 818-610-0487
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

New CEDIA Focused Sound Bar Shelves Debut at CES 2023

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.