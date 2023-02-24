California Based Hangman Products Passes Million Mark for TV Mounts Sold
US manufacturer Hangman Products passed the million mark this quarter for TV mounts made and sold in the USA. Hangman is the only US maker of TV mounts.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US manufacturer Hangman Products passed the million mark this quarter for TV mounts designed, patented, made and sold in the USA.
Hangman, a small, family-owned business out of California, is the only US maker of TV mounts in a field of powerful brands. An innovator in mounting solutions for heavy items such as mirrors, pictures and headboards, Hangman burst onto the scene in 2016 with a CES Innovations Award for its simple solution to TV mounting. Using its patented design of interlocking cleats with a level in the track to hang TVs just like pictures. Hangman stays in the lane of fixed mounts, focusing on the ease of installation, rather than other elements like articulation, which are the specialties of other brands. Its key innovation is its French cleat applications, using WallDog anchorless fasteners for its All Surface TV Hanger and Outdoor TV Hanger, patented nails-only bracket system for the No Stud TV Hanger, or traditional screws and anchors for the Simple Mount TV Hanger.
Hangman first hit the market in 2017 when Walmart rolled its mounts into all 3700 stores as part of the Made in the USA program. The California company has a strong presence online, as well as AV products in Walmart and Lowe's, and full picture hanging sets in Ace Hardware and Menards.
In 2020, Hangman entered the home decor category with a line of No Stud Floating Shelves, modern shelving based on their best-selling No Stud Technology. Hangman was a back-to-back finalist for the Global Innovations Awards (GIA) at the Inspired Housewares Show in 2021 and 2022.
Hangman continues to innovate and launched its Professional Sound Bar Shelf and Gaming Shelf at CES this year.
About HANGMAN Products
HANGMAN Products was founded in 1999 with the mission to reinvent picture hanging. Today, the Los Angeles-based company has expanded its vision from picture hanging to consumer electronic accessories, anti-tip safety hardware, home decor and organization with over 30 patents and trademarks. The HANGMAN product line has received international design recognition and is available in the world’s biggest retailers, as well as at hangmanproducts.com.
