"Upcoming Film Release: 'The Sixth Love Language' by Black Man Films"

Roderick Lawrence - Ahmad Madeline Grey DeFreece - Sasha TC Carson

The Black Love story with a fresh perspective that this generation needs.

Question: What do you get when “Love Jones” meets Afro-Futurism? Answer: “The Sixth Love Language” by Black Man Films LLC.

All it took was a car ride for him to fall head over heels – now this grad student must decode the world of lyricism and poetry to reach the heart of the woman he loves. From the production company that brought you the Oscar qualifying live action short “Silent Partner”, and best actor recipient Roderick Lawrence (BronzeLens Film Festival 2022) - we present to you a fresh perspective on black love a la “Poetic Justice”, “Love & Basketball”, and of course “Love Jones”. This revitalizing short film about black love is slated for release in late February just in time to embark on

the Oscar qualifying festival circuit.

This astounding black cast consist of:

Roderick Lawrence (Ahmad Jones) - highly-acclaimed actor and the Co-Founder of Black Man Films. He is a 2022 BronzeLens Film Festival best actor recipient for “Silent Partner” (Oscar-qualifying live action short) and a 2020 Audelco nominee. Credits include Simba in Disney’s “The Lion King” National tour, Ramses in the Broadway-bound “THE PRINCE OF EGYPT”, Othello in John Leguizamo’s “Othello: The Remix”, Floyd Barton in “August Wilson’s Seven Guitars”, and Jesus in “Godspell”.

Madeline Grey DeFreece (Sasha) – actress of both screen and stage. She studied at Pace University and acquired a BFA in their Film, Television, Commercial and Voiceover program. She currently stars in the film “Tahara" (now playing in theaters Nationwide). Credits include HBO’s "Love Life," Showtime’s “City on a Hill”, “Blue Bloods”. Next up is “Frankie Meets Jack”- a Tubi original starring Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope.

TC Carson - trained dancer and Emmy Award-winning actor is best known for portraying Kyle Barker on the FOX sitcom “Living Single”. His extensive acting career includes his performance in iconic plays, musicals, and touring

productions such as “The Wiz”, “Sesame Street Live”, “Dreamgirls”, “Ain’t Misbehavin”, and “Blackberry Daze”. His voice work can be heard in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars " as Mace Windu and as Kratos in the “God of War” video game series.

Obbie West: Edward Wilson, a.k.a. Obbie West - an international spoken word artist, advocate, and author. He began his writing career in 2011 and later went on to publish his first acclaimed book of poetry entitled “BLOSSOM”. He travels the world as an educator, trainer, speaker, and activist utilizing poetry to address topics such as sexual violence, prevention, and awareness. As a military veteran, Edward has invested a personal and sincere interest in shifting the climate around sexual assault and harassment throughout the U.S. Military, universities, and communities at large.

Alphonso Walker Jr. – actor, producer, writer, and mental health advocate with a degree in Psychology specializing in motivational speaking with the intent to inspire the world through storytelling. His TV credits include: “Blue

Bloods,” “The Equalizer” and “Wu-Tang: An American Saga.” Broadway credits include: “Pass Over”, “The Skin of Our Teeth.”

Toni Lachelle Pollitt – A graduate of the William Esper Studio and has a BA in Theater Arts from Rutgers University. Credits include: “Howard’s STEW” produced by Page 73, web-series “Last Bodega In Brooklyn”,

web-series “The Usual”,” Three Girls Never Learnt The Way Home” by Matthew Paul Olmos - The Cherry Lane Theatre production, Mentor Project- The Dorset Theatre Festival production

Justin Winley – Professional actor for nearly a decade. Recent credits include: “The Lion and the Firebird”, “Palm Sunday”, “Home Video”, and Off-Broadway play “Austin”.