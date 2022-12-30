Submit Release
Cleary Strategies Marks Continued Growth in 2022

Cleary Strategies Logo

In 2023, we look forward to providing more robust client support to those in need of video production/editing services and public speaking/media training.”
— Ronica Cleary, Founder & CEO
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleary Strategies, a public relations agency in its fifth year in business, announces today continued year over year revenue growth of 8.5% from 2021 to 2022. This comes on the heels of 2020/2021’s record breaking revenue growth of 146%.

Monthly retainer based clients from across the United States remain the primary client source for the agency. The agency demonstrates a consistent ability to secure bookings and placements across all media platforms. In 2022, Cleary Strategies maintained an average monthly booking rate of nearly 35 placements per month, by securing 418 bookings in the year. This is a nearly 9% year over year increase in placements from 2021.

Client industries are varied, but the consistent theme across all clients is a meaningful founder story or an interesting area of expertise that is of heightened relevance in the news cycle. Cleary Strategies also works to regularly support those with limited budgets through its pro bono line of services named #ClearyCares: Mobilizing the Power of Publicity for Good.

“We are thankful for our continued growth and for our clients who believe in the abilities we bring to the table,” explains Ronica Cleary, Cleary Strategies Founder & CEO. “Our growth this year comes, in part, from expanding our offerings to better support those clients representing specific brands in need of affiliate based PR services. In 2023, we look forward to providing more robust client support to those in need of video production/editing services and public speaking/media training. We strive each day to reach a broader range of clients and continue to meaningfully serve those who seek increased visibility, credibility, and media recognition.”

About Cleary Strategies: Cleary Strategies is a public relations agency founded by Ronica Cleary. We are here to help you uncover your story and find the media opportunities that will help you deliver it to the world. Every day we make it possible for our clients to successfully share their message, preserve their image, and build the skills needed to thrive in today's media climate.

Learn more at www.ClearyStrategies.com.

