Proven Media Names Kaylie Tyrrell the Agency’s New Social Media and Digital Specialist
Tyrrell’s promotion comes just three months after starting with Proven Media as a Publicity Coordinator in fall 2022. A recent communication graduate of University of Arkansas, she brings a passion for cannabis combined with strong interpersonal skills, public relations experience, and firsthand dispensary retail knowledge to the new position.
“Kaylie has shown tremendous growth. Her enthusiastic personality, passion for cannabis, and fresh approach has proven successful for clients. Proven Media is happy to announce her promotion and to see her grow and develop within the company,” said Kim Prince, CEO and founder of Proven Media. “Proven Media is women-owned and led, and we are passionate about investing in the women within the company.”
The new position is a welcomed addition to the Proven Media team, which was named among the “Top Five Cannabis PR Firms” by the New York Observer, among many other accolades.
“It has always been my dream to use my education and communication skills in the cannabis industry,” Tyrrell said. “I am beyond excited to bring what I know from my experience as a publicity coordinator at Proven Media, time at a local dispensary, and educational background to this new and exciting role.”
Proven Media, established in 2009, is a national marketing communications and public relations firm dedicated to privately owned and publicly traded cannabis companies. Named among the “Top Five Cannabis PR Firms” by the New York Observer, the firm specializes in corporate, investor, and stakeholder communications, strategic planning, press relations and media outreach, brand development, marketing case studies, and large-scale conference promotion. To learn more, visit provenmedia.com.
