CareTrack Offers 24/7 Connect Program for Continuous Patient Care
Patient adherence program benefits patient care and extends medical practices
Our amazing team has made this all possible, and I can’t wait to see what 2023 has in store for CareTrack and the impact it will make on practices and Medicare patients throughout the state.”CARROLLTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareTrack, a remote patient adherence solution, is proud to offer its 24/7 Connect program for medical practices to provide continuous care and outreach to its Medicare patients. As a true practice extension, CareTrack communicates with patients to ensure they follow their individualized care plan while relieving practice workload and increasing revenue.
“After a successful year, CareTrack is proud to offer enhancements to our already revolutionary solution,” CareTrack Co-founder and CEO Andrew Mills said. “Our amazing team has made this all possible, and I can’t wait to see what 2023 has in store for CareTrack and the impact it will make on practices and Medicare patients throughout the state.”
Throughout the year, CareTrack has achieved the following accomplishments:
- $2.5 million investment from Hybrid Capital Partners
- 26 percent increase in total revenue increase
- 27 percent increase in total CCM ID patient count increase
- Leadership team enhancement by adding experience healthcare industry professionals
- New CareTrack Headquarters grand opening
- Georgia Academy of Family Practice Annual Meeting exhibitor
The CareTrack solution improves patient out-of-office adherence, maintains provider control of the care plan, reduces surprises for providers and raises the quality of care by increasing consistency of plan adherence and fully utilizing and providing greater staff support. By implementing the CareTrack solution, medical practices can prevent hospitalizations, close patient adherence gaps, improve quality measures and drive more proactive health screenings and services adoption.
For more information about CareTrack, please visit www.caretrack.com.
About CareTrack, Inc.
CareTrack Health is a fully integrated physician practice extension. The adherence system enables primary care physicians to monitor critically and chronically ill patient care plan adherence to proactively identify and escalate earlier interventions in-between appointments. CareTrack assists practices to prevent hospitalizations, close patient adherence gaps, improve quality measures, and drive more proactive screenings and services adoption. Patients are empowered to proactively manage conditions and assist the physician in identifying issues earlier. To learn more, please visit www.caretrack.com or call 800-835-1140.
