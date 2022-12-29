Submit Release
News Search

There were 854 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,738 in the last 365 days.

CareTrack Offers 24/7 Connect Program for Continuous Patient Care

Patient adherence program benefits patient care and extends medical practices

Our amazing team has made this all possible, and I can’t wait to see what 2023 has in store for CareTrack and the impact it will make on practices and Medicare patients throughout the state.”
— CareTrack Co-founder & CEO Andrew Mills
CARROLLTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareTrack, a remote patient adherence solution, is proud to offer its 24/7 Connect program for medical practices to provide continuous care and outreach to its Medicare patients. As a true practice extension, CareTrack communicates with patients to ensure they follow their individualized care plan while relieving practice workload and increasing revenue.

“After a successful year, CareTrack is proud to offer enhancements to our already revolutionary solution,” CareTrack Co-founder and CEO Andrew Mills said. “Our amazing team has made this all possible, and I can’t wait to see what 2023 has in store for CareTrack and the impact it will make on practices and Medicare patients throughout the state.”

Throughout the year, CareTrack has achieved the following accomplishments:
- $2.5 million investment from Hybrid Capital Partners
- 26 percent increase in total revenue increase
- 27 percent increase in total CCM ID patient count increase
- Leadership team enhancement by adding experience healthcare industry professionals
- New CareTrack Headquarters grand opening
- Georgia Academy of Family Practice Annual Meeting exhibitor

The CareTrack solution improves patient out-of-office adherence, maintains provider control of the care plan, reduces surprises for providers and raises the quality of care by increasing consistency of plan adherence and fully utilizing and providing greater staff support. By implementing the CareTrack solution, medical practices can prevent hospitalizations, close patient adherence gaps, improve quality measures and drive more proactive health screenings and services adoption.

For more information about CareTrack, please visit www.caretrack.com.

# # #

About CareTrack, Inc.
CareTrack Health is a fully integrated physician practice extension. The adherence system enables primary care physicians to monitor critically and chronically ill patient care plan adherence to proactively identify and escalate earlier interventions in-between appointments. CareTrack assists practices to prevent hospitalizations, close patient adherence gaps, improve quality measures, and drive more proactive screenings and services adoption. Patients are empowered to proactively manage conditions and assist the physician in identifying issues earlier. To learn more, please visit www.caretrack.com or call 800-835-1140.

Caroline Seeman
Rhythm Communications
cseeman@rhythmcommunications

You just read:

CareTrack Offers 24/7 Connect Program for Continuous Patient Care

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.