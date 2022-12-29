American IRA Discusses Why Investors Should Consider a Self-Directed SEP-IRA

What is a Self-Directed SEP-IRA, and why should investors consider one? Those are the key questions at a recent post at American IRA’s blog.

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asking why investors consider a Self-Directed SEP IRA, American IRA recently released a post on its blog that detailed the SEP-IRA’s basics, as well as the advantages to investing in such an account. American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in Asheville, North Carolina, regularly publishes content relating to retirement investing, especially through Self-Directed IRAs. But its recent post served as a highlight on a specific kind of account that is typically only available in specific circumstances.A SEP-IRA, or a Simplified Employee Pension IRA, is typically available for people who own small businesses, even one-person companies. It can especially be useful in the latter case, as a SEP-IRA may require that all employees receive the same contributions to retirement—a feat which is easy to achieve when there is only one employee, the self-employed individual, to think about. Because of this, a SEP-IRA’s high contribution limits are highly appealing to small business owners, allowing them to put aside a lot of retirement money into the account.American IRA’s post opened with a list of the basics in understanding Self-Directed SEP-IRAs. This included what the label “Self-Directed IRA” means, for example, which refers to the style with which the investor manages the account. In a Self-Directed IRA, an investor will work through a Self-Directed IRA custodian who serves as the administrator on the account. Within this account, the investor can then issue buy/sell orders for a wide variety of potential retirement asset classes, such as real estate, precious metals, private companies, private notes and loans, and more.American IRA also spoke about the advantages of investing in a Self-Directed SEP-IRA, such as the high contribution limits available. The contribution limits rival those of the Self-Directed Solo 401(k), which is another type of account that is available for self-directed IRA investors.For more information , visit the post by clicking to www.AmericanIRA.com . Interested parties may also reach out to the Self-Directed IRA administration firm American IRA by dialing 866-7500-IRA."About:American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, Founder in Asheville, NC.The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $500 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties, or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC."