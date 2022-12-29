Westminster Barracks / DUI #2 and Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1007888

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gregory Mills

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: December 28, 2022, at 1911 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brookline, VT

VIOLATION: DUI-2 / Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: William Tronsen

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT :

On this date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a citizen dispute and trespassing complaint in the town of Brookline, VT. Further investigation at the scene revealed 53 year old William Tronsen had operated a motor vehicle on a public highway and showed signs of impairment. Tronsen was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Tronsen resisted arrest, was taken into custody, and transported to the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks for processing. Tronsen was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on January 24, 2023 at 1000 hours.

*Please note that court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/24/2023 at 1000 hours

COURT: Windham County

MUG SHOT: Yes

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks – Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT 05346

802-722-4600

Fax: 802-722-4691