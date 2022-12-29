Submit Release
News Search

There were 902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,421 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / DUI #2 and Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

        

CASE#: 22B1007888

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gregory Mills

STATION: Westminster Barracks                      

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: December 28, 2022, at 1911 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brookline, VT

VIOLATION: DUI-2 / Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: William Tronsen

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a citizen dispute and trespassing complaint in the town of Brookline, VT. Further investigation at the scene revealed 53 year old William Tronsen had operated a motor vehicle on a public highway and showed signs of impairment. Tronsen was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Tronsen resisted arrest, was taken into custody, and transported to the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks for processing. Tronsen was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on January 24, 2023 at 1000 hours.

  

*Please note that court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.  

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/24/2023 at 1000 hours 

COURT: Windham County

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks – Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT 05346

802-722-4600

Fax: 802-722-4691

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / DUI #2 and Resisting Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.