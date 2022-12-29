Westminster Barracks / DUI #2 and Resisting Arrest
CASE#: 22B1007888
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gregory Mills
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: December 28, 2022, at 1911 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Brookline, VT
VIOLATION: DUI-2 / Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: William Tronsen
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a citizen dispute and trespassing complaint in the town of Brookline, VT. Further investigation at the scene revealed 53 year old William Tronsen had operated a motor vehicle on a public highway and showed signs of impairment. Tronsen was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Tronsen resisted arrest, was taken into custody, and transported to the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks for processing. Tronsen was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on January 24, 2023 at 1000 hours.
*Please note that court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/24/2023 at 1000 hours
COURT: Windham County
MUG SHOT: Yes
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks – Troop B
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT 05346
802-722-4600
Fax: 802-722-4691