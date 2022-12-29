Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Request for Information - Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4010126

RANK: Trooper Griffin Pearson                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/28/2022 @ 2109 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke Hollow Rd, Burke, VT

VIOLATION(S):

  • Leaving Scene of Accident

  • Aggravated Operation Without Consent

  • Unlawful Restraint in the 1st Degree

  • Grossly Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: UNK                                           

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

VICTIM: Rayne Engelmann

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Burke, VT                                                                                         

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barrack were notified of a single motor vehicle crash involving an electric pole along Burke Hollow Road, Burke, VT. When Troopers arrived on scene, the vehicle—a 2006 black Chevrolet Silverado [truck] bearing Massachusetts registration “7FR992”—was found abandoned and to have sustained severe damage.

 

While Troopers investigated, the Vermont State Police received a secondary call from a separate motorist, later identified as Rayne Engelmann (29). Engelmann advised immediately following the crash she was approached by the operator of the truck who demanded she drive him from the scene of the crash. When Engelmann declined to do so, the male suspect forcefully took physical control of her vehicle, restrained her inside causing an inability to leave, and drove from the scene in a grossly negligent manner.

 

After minutes of erratic operation at excessive speeds, the male suspect stopped and exited Engelmann’s vehicle. Simultaneously, a white SUV driven by a female believed to know the male, stopped and provided him a ride. Once able, Engelmann drove to a safe location and contacted the Vermont State Police to report what had taken place.

 

Anyone with information regarding this incident and/or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

