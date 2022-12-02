Piktochart Releases Season 2 of The Business Storyteller Podcast

After a successful first season, the company launched a second one to inspire professionals to take their businesses to the next level through storytelling.

PENANG, MALAYSIA, December 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Piktochart released the second season of The Business Storyteller Podcast. The podcast is a series of conversations with inspiring leaders and entrepreneurs who share their knowledge and experience in storytelling.Launched in 2021 with the first season featuring 16 episodes, the second season in 2022 features ten new episodes with business and thought leaders experienced in growing their organizations. Among those are Joe Escobedo (CEO of Esco Media), Nick Van Weerdenburg (CEO of Rangle), Emilia Korczynska (Head of Marketing of Userpilot), Konrad Sanders, (Founder of The Creative Copywriter), and many others.With a focus on business storytelling, The Business Storyteller Podcast aims to provide valuable content and knowledge related to marketing, branding, and company culture for its listeners. Topics in season two include social selling, referral marketing, email marketing, content marketing, B2B marketing, copywriting, and community building.“Our goal is to equip business professionals who want to learn more about growing businesses through storytelling and gain new insights from the featured podcast guests. I’ve received much positive and encouraging feedback from listeners who have benefited from the podcast,” said Wilson Moy, Marketing Project Specialist at Piktochart and the host of The Business Storyteller Podcast.The Business Storyteller Podcast is available here and can be listened to on multiple platforms such as YouTube, Spotify , and Anchor.About PiktochartFounded in 2011, Piktochart is an all-in-one information design platform for creating professional visuals and repurposing video content online. Chosen by 11 million professionals worldwide, Piktochart lets you quickly turn any information into a graphic that fosters an effective understanding of your message. If you want to learn more, visit www.piktochart.com