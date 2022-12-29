Rutland Barracks / 1st Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4007320
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 12/28/2022 1902 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Poultney, Vermont
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (x2)
ACCUSED: Luke McCamley
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/28/2022 at approximately 1902 hours Troopers responded to a reported domestic disturbance at a residence located in Poultney, Vermont.
Through investigation Troopers determined L. McCamley caused fear of serious bodily injury to a household member. L. McCamley was later taken into custody for 1st degree aggravated domestic assault and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. L. McCamley lodged and held without bail at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility, and ordered to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/29/2022 1230 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED : N/A
BAIL: Held Without
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.