Rutland Barracks / 1st Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4007320

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 12/28/2022 1902 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Poultney, Vermont

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (x2)

ACCUSED: Luke McCamley

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/28/2022 at approximately 1902 hours Troopers responded to a reported domestic disturbance at a residence located in Poultney, Vermont.

Through investigation Troopers determined L. McCamley caused fear of serious bodily injury to a household member. L. McCamley was later taken into custody for 1st degree aggravated domestic assault and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. L. McCamley lodged and held without bail at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility, and ordered to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/29/2022 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED : N/A

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.