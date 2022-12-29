Robbery (2) Counts/ Rutland Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4006968 / 22B4006970
TROOPER: Cpl. Christopher Loyzelle
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 12/10/22
LOCATION: US RT 4, Rutland Town Vermont, US Route 7, Pittsford Vermont
VIOLATION: Robbery (2 counts), False Reports
ACCUSED: Brennan Bigelow
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 10, 2022, at approximately 2026 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a robbery that occurred at the Jolly Mart convenience store located at 351 US Route 4, in the Town of Rutland. Through investigation it was determined that a male entered the store, displayed a weapon, and demanded money from the cashier. The male was given the money from the register and fled the area. At approximately 2202 hours, a second robbery was reported at the Champlain Farms convenience store located at 3705 US Route 7, in the Town of Pittsford. It was reported that a male entered the store and demanded money from the cashier. The male was given the money prior to fleeing the area in a truck.
Through a multi-agency in-depth investigation, Troopers identified the male involved in both robberies as Brennan Bigelow of Rutland Vermont. Bigelow was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division on 12/29/22 at 1230 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center (unrelated incident)
BAIL: N0
MUG SHOT: yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/22 @ 12:30 hours