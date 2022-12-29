Submit Release
Robbery (2) Counts/ Rutland Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4006968 / 22B4006970                                                        

TROOPER: Cpl. Christopher Loyzelle

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 12/10/22

LOCATION: US RT 4, Rutland Town Vermont, US Route 7, Pittsford Vermont

VIOLATION: Robbery (2 counts), False Reports

ACCUSED: Brennan Bigelow

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 10, 2022, at approximately 2026 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a robbery that occurred at the Jolly Mart convenience store located at 351 US Route 4, in the Town of Rutland.  Through investigation it was determined that a male entered the store, displayed a weapon, and demanded money from the cashier.  The male was given the money from the register and fled the area.  At approximately 2202 hours, a second robbery was reported at the Champlain Farms convenience store located at 3705 US Route 7, in the Town of Pittsford.  It was reported that a male entered the store and demanded money from the cashier.  The male was given the money prior to fleeing the area in a truck. 

 

Through a multi-agency in-depth investigation, Troopers identified the male involved in both robberies as Brennan Bigelow of Rutland Vermont.  Bigelow was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division on 12/29/22 at 1230 hours. 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center (unrelated incident)

BAIL: N0

MUG SHOT: yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/22 @ 12:30 hours

 

 

