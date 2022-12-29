Submit Release
News Search

There were 889 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,528 in the last 365 days.

BTCC Launches New Web Trader Version and Enhances User Experience

Screenshot of BTCC Trading Interface

Screenshot of BTCC Trading Interface

BTCC recently released updates to its web trader, including a new user interface with improved navigation, new charting features, and enhanced security.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BTCC, the world’s leading digital asset trading platform, is announcing a major upgrade to its web trader experience.

The new iteration of the web trader experience offers a sleek, modern interface and enhanced features to make it easier for users to trade digital assets. Features include a new charting system, improved order entry, and advanced order types.

The design of the web trader experience has been optimized for both desktop and mobile, making it easier for users to stay updated on market movements, view order history, and manage their portfolios.

“We are proud to offer our customers a modern and user-friendly web trader experience,” said BTCC Product Manager Pink. “We’re committed to providing the most secure and reliable cryptocurrency platform, and this latest update is another step forward in that direction.”

The web trader experience is available now. Visit BTCC’s website for more information.

Aaryn Ling
BTCC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

BTCC Launches New Web Trader Version and Enhances User Experience

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.