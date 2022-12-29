BTCC Launches New Web Trader Version and Enhances User Experience
BTCC recently released updates to its web trader, including a new user interface with improved navigation, new charting features, and enhanced security.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BTCC, the world’s leading digital asset trading platform, is announcing a major upgrade to its web trader experience.
The new iteration of the web trader experience offers a sleek, modern interface and enhanced features to make it easier for users to trade digital assets. Features include a new charting system, improved order entry, and advanced order types.
The design of the web trader experience has been optimized for both desktop and mobile, making it easier for users to stay updated on market movements, view order history, and manage their portfolios.
“We are proud to offer our customers a modern and user-friendly web trader experience,” said BTCC Product Manager Pink. “We’re committed to providing the most secure and reliable cryptocurrency platform, and this latest update is another step forward in that direction.”
The web trader experience is available now. Visit BTCC’s website for more information.
Aaryn Ling
BTCC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter