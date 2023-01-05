Hulsey Media Launches WNC Business
A direct-mail magazine, website, and daily email newsletter, WNC Business aims to Connect, Inform, and Inspire the Western North Carolina business community.
WNC Business encourages successful growth in area businesses of all sizes.”HENDERSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hulsey Media, Inc. announces WNC Business, a comprehensive source for business news and information in Western North Carolina. Providing industry news, resources, profiles, advice, work-life balance suggestions, calendar events, local business recognitions and more, WNC Business fills a news and information gap by sharing a plethora of information about all aspects of business in Western North Carolina.
— Brett Hulsey
WNC Business is a quarterly magazine being direct-mailed around the region at no cost to area businesses. Online, WNCBusiness.com maintains a fresh flow of helpful articles, resources, events and opportunities. Through the complimentary daily e-newsletter WNC Business Today, subscribers receive highlights of current, pertinent business information.
“There are so many resources available in our area that can be of help to anyone currently in business or thinking of starting their own, though until now there hasn’t been a one-stop-shop that allows people to discover all of these resources in one place,” Hulsey Media President and Publisher Brett Hulsey said. “WNC Business encourages successful growth in area businesses of all sizes by offering just that.”
WNC Business’ mission is to Connect, Inform, and Inspire. Hulsey Media’s goal is that every piece of WNC Business content will reflect at least one of these three actions.
Each quarterly magazine will give an overview of three of the area’s top industries, and each issue will have unique feature articles about local businesses. WNC Business’ inaugural issue dives deeply into the overall state of business in Western North Carolina.
WNCBusiness.com is an interactive platform where regional businesses can share media releases, announcements and other business information. Readers may also sign up at WNCBusiness.com for a complimentary subscription to the magazine and daily newsletter.
WNC Business is brought to you by Hulsey Media. Other publications include Aging Resources of WNC, Asheville Ale Trail, Healthcare Resources of WNC, Hendersonville Holidays, Hendersonville Magazine, HomeTown Welcome of Asheville/Hendersonville, The Real Estate Book of Asheville/Hendersonville, Upstate Ale Trail, and WNC Homeowners Resource Guide. For more information, contact Hulsey Media at 828-513-3888 or info@HulseyMedia.com.
