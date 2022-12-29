Shaftsbury Barracks / LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B3004784

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Krzeminski

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 12/24/2022 at 14:33 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2732 VT Route 30, Dorset VT.

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Sarah F. Rawson

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester VT

Victim: Michael Puglicise

Age: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sunderland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/28/2022 at approximately 10:04 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a female who left the scene of an accident that occurred on 12/24/2022 at the address of 2732 Vt Route 30 in Dorset VT. Further investigation revealed that the operator at fault (Rawson) reversed into a truck that was parked next to a gas pump and caused damage to the passenger side front bumper. Rawson, then proceeded to leave the scene of the accident, without reporting damage to the other operator or exchanging information. The Vermont State Police located Rawson and she was issued a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 02/27/2023 to answer for the charges of Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/27/2023; 08:15

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.