Governor Abbott Announces Over $54 Million In Career, Technical Education Grants Across Texas

TEXAS, December 28 - December 28, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced 152 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling over $54 million have been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to public community, state, and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools across the state. These grants will be used to purchase necessary equipment to establish or expand career and technical education programs that offer Texas students the opportunity to earn a license, certificate, or post-secondary degree in fields such as nursing, welding, automotive repair, and dentistry.

"Texas continues to cultivate a highly-skilled, diverse workforce through major investments in career and technical education training programs for our students," said Governor Abbott. "Through this over $54 million in job training grants, more Texans will have the opportunity to pursue good-paying jobs in high-demand careers across the state. Texas is the land of economic opportunity, and I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their ongoing efforts to ensure that our students can grow and thrive in our state's booming economy."

"It’s important to identify high-demand jobs, but it’s critical to proactively commit resources to ensure Texans are ready to meet those workforce needs," said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. "JET grants represent an important investment by TWC to provide training opportunities for the high demand jobs of both the present and future."

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature and approved by the Governor each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs of developing career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and open enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations. Through the action of the 87th Legislature and in partnership with the Texas Education Agency, TWC was allocated an additional $50 million to provide grants to eligible applicants in FY 2022.

The JET Advisory Board was established to assist TWC in administering these grants. For more information on the JET Program, visit the JET homepage or email jetgrants@twc.texas.gov.

JET grant recipients for public junior colleges, technical institutes, and state colleges include:

Alvin Community College - $346,046 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 52 students, providing training in the occupation of Information Security Analyst.

Amarillo College - $346,340 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 80 students, providing training in the occupation of Industrial Machinery Mechanic.

Angelina College - $348,843 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 76 students, providing training in the occupation of Electricians.

Austin Community College - $331,722 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 300 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.

Brazosport College - $325,547 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 200 students, providing training in the occupation of Chemical Plant and System Operators.

Coastal Bend College - $333,252 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 80 students, providing training in the occupation of Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses.

Collin County Community College District - $332,365 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 140 students, providing training in the occupation of Maintenance and Repair Workers.

Frank Phillips College - $212,515 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 50 students, providing training in the occupation of Bus and Truck Mechanics and Diesel Engine Specialists.

Grayson College - $349,999 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 80 students, providing training in the occupation of Industrial Machinery Mechanic - Programmable Logic Controller Technician (PLC).

Lamar State College-Orange - $159,780 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students, providing training in the occupation of Transportation and Material Moving Occupations.

Lamar State College-Orange - $274,811 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 125 students, providing training in the occupation of Petroleum Pump System Operators, Refinery Operators and Gaugers.

Lamar State College-Port Arthur - $251,734 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 80 students, providing training in the occupation of Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Mechanics and Installers.

Lamar State College-Port Arthur - $310,616 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 10 students, providing training in the occupation of Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses.

Laredo College - $336,300 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 200 students, providing training in the occupation of Heavy Truck Driver.

Navarro College - $349,999 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 129 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.

North Central Texas College - $331,827 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 130 students, providing training in the occupation of Registered Nurses (RN).

North Central Texas College - $300,117 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.

Northeast Lakeview College - Alamo Community College District - $189,401 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 75 students, providing training in the occupation of Network and Computer Systems Administrator.

Odessa College - $136,230 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 90 students, providing training in the occupation of Electrical and Electronic Engineering Technologists and Technicians.

Odessa College - $87,502 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 90 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.

Paris Junior College - $290,470 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 90 students, providing training in the occupation of Maintenance Workers, Machinery.

Ranger College - $277,405 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 125 students, providing training in the occupation of Emergency Medical Technicians.

South Texas College - $329,082 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 180 students, providing training in the occupation of Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics.

South Texas College - $330,600 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 215 students, providing training in the occupation of Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses.

Texarkana College - $305,191 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 80 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.

Texas Southmost College - $331,292 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 50 students, providing training in the occupation of Electro-Mechanical and Mechatronics Technologists and Technicians.

JET grant recipients for Texas Independent School Districts, open enrollment charter schools, and Windham School District include: