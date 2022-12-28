Governor Abbott Announces Over $54 Million In Career, Technical Education Grants Across Texas
TEXAS, December 28 - December 28, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today announced 152 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling over $54 million have been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to public community, state, and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools across the state. These grants will be used to purchase necessary equipment to establish or expand career and technical education programs that offer Texas students the opportunity to earn a license, certificate, or post-secondary degree in fields such as nursing, welding, automotive repair, and dentistry.
"Texas continues to cultivate a highly-skilled, diverse workforce through major investments in career and technical education training programs for our students," said Governor Abbott. "Through this over $54 million in job training grants, more Texans will have the opportunity to pursue good-paying jobs in high-demand careers across the state. Texas is the land of economic opportunity, and I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their ongoing efforts to ensure that our students can grow and thrive in our state's booming economy."
"It’s important to identify high-demand jobs, but it’s critical to proactively commit resources to ensure Texans are ready to meet those workforce needs," said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. "JET grants represent an important investment by TWC to provide training opportunities for the high demand jobs of both the present and future."
Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature and approved by the Governor each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs of developing career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and open enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations. Through the action of the 87th Legislature and in partnership with the Texas Education Agency, TWC was allocated an additional $50 million to provide grants to eligible applicants in FY 2022.
The JET Advisory Board was established to assist TWC in administering these grants. For more information on the JET Program, visit the JET homepage or email jetgrants@twc.texas.gov.
JET grant recipients for public junior colleges, technical institutes, and state colleges include:
- Alvin Community College - $346,046 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 52 students, providing training in the occupation of Information Security Analyst.
- Amarillo College - $346,340 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 80 students, providing training in the occupation of Industrial Machinery Mechanic.
- Angelina College - $348,843 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 76 students, providing training in the occupation of Electricians.
- Austin Community College - $331,722 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 300 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Brazosport College - $325,547 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 200 students, providing training in the occupation of Chemical Plant and System Operators.
- Coastal Bend College - $333,252 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 80 students, providing training in the occupation of Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses.
- Collin County Community College District - $332,365 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 140 students, providing training in the occupation of Maintenance and Repair Workers.
- Frank Phillips College - $212,515 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 50 students, providing training in the occupation of Bus and Truck Mechanics and Diesel Engine Specialists.
- Grayson College - $349,999 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 80 students, providing training in the occupation of Industrial Machinery Mechanic - Programmable Logic Controller Technician (PLC).
- Lamar State College-Orange - $159,780 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students, providing training in the occupation of Transportation and Material Moving Occupations.
- Lamar State College-Orange - $274,811 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 125 students, providing training in the occupation of Petroleum Pump System Operators, Refinery Operators and Gaugers.
- Lamar State College-Port Arthur - $251,734 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 80 students, providing training in the occupation of Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Mechanics and Installers.
- Lamar State College-Port Arthur - $310,616 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 10 students, providing training in the occupation of Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses.
- Laredo College - $336,300 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 200 students, providing training in the occupation of Heavy Truck Driver.
- Navarro College - $349,999 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 129 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- North Central Texas College - $331,827 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 130 students, providing training in the occupation of Registered Nurses (RN).
- North Central Texas College - $300,117 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Northeast Lakeview College - Alamo Community College District - $189,401 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 75 students, providing training in the occupation of Network and Computer Systems Administrator.
- Odessa College - $136,230 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 90 students, providing training in the occupation of Electrical and Electronic Engineering Technologists and Technicians.
- Odessa College - $87,502 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 90 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Paris Junior College - $290,470 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 90 students, providing training in the occupation of Maintenance Workers, Machinery.
- Ranger College - $277,405 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 125 students, providing training in the occupation of Emergency Medical Technicians.
- South Texas College - $329,082 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 180 students, providing training in the occupation of Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics.
- South Texas College - $330,600 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 215 students, providing training in the occupation of Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses.
- Texarkana College - $305,191 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 80 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Texas Southmost College - $331,292 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 50 students, providing training in the occupation of Electro-Mechanical and Mechatronics Technologists and Technicians.
JET grant recipients for Texas Independent School Districts, open enrollment charter schools, and Windham School District include:
- Abilene ISD - $217,336 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 264 students, providing training in the occupation of Welding, Soldering, and Brazing Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders.
- Alice ISD - $216,716 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students, providing training in the occupation of Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses.
- Alief ISD - $301,929 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 240 students, providing training in the occupation of Automotive Service Technicians and Mechanics.
- Aransas County ISD - $657,089 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 88 students, providing training in the occupation of Captains, Mates, and Pilots of Water Vessels.
- Aransas Pass ISD - $712,500 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 52 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Aransas Pass ISD - $705,255 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 99 students, providing training in the occupation of Physician Assistants.
- Arlington ISD - $347,933 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 700 students, providing training in the occupation of Registered Nurses.
- Arlington ISD - $115,310 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 150 students, providing training in the occupation of Automotive Service Technicians and Mechanics.
- Bastrop ISD - $260,443 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 231 students, providing training in the occupation of Automotive Service Technicians and Mechanics.
- Bastrop ISD - $146,722 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 500 students, providing training in the occupation of Carpenters.
- Bastrop ISD - $205,316 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 600 students, providing training in the occupation of Nursing Assistants.
- Bloomington ISD - $54,806 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 30 students, providing training in the occupation of Food Preparation and Serving Occupations.
- Brooks County ISD - $712,500 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Brooks County ISD - $192,182 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students, providing training in the occupation of Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Mechanics and Installers.
- Brooks County ISD - $301,406 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students, providing training in the occupation of Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses.
- Cayuga ISD - $324,591 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 130 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD - $377,345 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 119 students, providing training in the occupation of Registered Nurses.
- Commerce ISD - $301,544 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students, providing training in the occupation of Farm Equipment Mechanics and Service Technicians.
- Copperas Cove ISD - $136,325 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 183 students, providing training in the occupation of Farmworkers and Laborers, Crop, Nursery, and Greenhouse.
- Copperas Cove ISD - $175,522 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 208 students, providing training in the occupation of Packaging & Filling Machine Operators and Tenders.
- Corpus Christi ISD - $389,253 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 65 students, providing training in the occupation of Captains, Mates, and Pilots of Water Vessels.
- De Leon ISD - $190,254 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 78 students, providing training in the occupation of Medical Assistants.
- Deweyville ISD - $257,386 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students, providing training in the occupation of Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Mechanics and Installers.
- Diboll ISD - $446,649 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 76 students, providing training in the occupation of Industrial Engineers.
- Diboll ISD - $78,502 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 109 students, providing training in the occupation of Nursing Assistants.
- Diboll ISD - $662,936 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 163 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Dickinson ISD - $698,262 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 616 students, providing training in the occupation of Radiologic Technologists and Technicians.
- Dickinson ISD - $444,757 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 150 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- East Chambers ISD - $533,330 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Fairfield ISD - $471,408 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 130 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Farmersville ISD - $746,743 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 169 students, providing training in the occupation of Agriculture Engineers.
- Farmersville ISD - $702,240 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 132 students, providing training in the occupation of Marketing Managers.
- Forney ISD - $136,036 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 150 students, providing training in the occupation of Registered Nurses.
- Galveston ISD - $654,671 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 178 students, providing training in the occupation of Electrical and Electronic Engineering Technologists and Technicians.
- Galveston ISD - $326,064 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 178 students, providing training in the occupation of Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Mechanics and Installers.
- Galveston ISD - $196,873 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students, providing training in the occupation of Industrial Machinery Mechanics.
- Grandfalls-Royalty ISD - $446,831 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 30 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Gregory-Portland ISD - $164,554 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 100 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Groesbeck ISD - $749,293 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 127 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Hamlin Collegiate ISD - $494,741 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 25 students, providing training in the occupation of Electro-Mechanical and Mechatronics Technologists and Technicians.
- Hamlin Collegiate ISD - $619,748 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 25 students, providing training in the occupation of Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Mechanics and Installers.
- Hamlin Collegiate ISD - $731,424 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 25 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Harlingen CISD - $708,288 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 130 students, providing training in the occupation of Automotive Service Technicians and Mechanics.
- Harlingen CISD - $708,510 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 130 students, providing training in the occupation of Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses.
- Harts Bluff ISD - $123,805 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 80 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Hempstead ISD - $567,386 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 150 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Honey Grove ISD - $157,595 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 177 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Jasper ISD - $171,057 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 30 students, providing training in the occupation of Electricians.
- Jasper ISD - $127,956 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 25 students, providing training in the occupation of Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses.
- Jasper ISD - $564,658 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 45 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Jubilee Academy Brownsville - $685,303 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students, providing training in the occupation of Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses.
- Katy ISD - $278,169 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 1330 students, providing training in the occupation of Mechanical Engineers.
- Kaufman ISD - $98,457 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 135 students, providing training in the occupation of Mechanical Engineers.
- Keller ISD - $410,584 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 179 students, providing training in the occupation of Electricians.
- Keller ISD - $651,852 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 174 students, providing training in the occupation of Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Mechanics and Installers.
- Keller ISD - $677,849 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 362 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Kemp ISD - $208,145 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 130 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- La Feria ISD - $518,292 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students, providing training in the occupation of Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses.
- La Joya ISD - $696,824 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 100 students, providing training in the occupation of Machinists.
- La Joya ISD - $687,366 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 130 students, providing training in the occupation of Registered Nurses.
- Laredo ISD - $497,610 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 130 students, providing training in the occupation of Dental Assistants.
- Laredo ISD - $712,500 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 130 students, providing training in the occupation of Bus and Truck Mechanics and Diesel Engine Specialists.
- Laredo ISD - $294,941 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 130 students, providing training in the occupation of Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Mechanics and Installers.
- Lovejoy ISD - $446,763 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 200 students, providing training in the occupation of Electronics Engineers, Except Computer.
- Marshall ISD - $186,908 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 88 students, providing training in the occupation of Automotive Service Technicians and Mechanics.
- Maypearl ISD - $696,605 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students, providing training in the occupation of First-Line Supervisors of Mechanics, Installers, and Repairers.
- Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD - $703,779 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 77 students, providing training in the occupation of Automotive Service Technicians and Mechanics.
- Nacogdoches ISD - $133,270 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 205 students, providing training in the occupation of Emergency Medical Technician and Paramedics.
- Newton ISD - $99,512 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 76 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- North East ISD - $45,448 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 290 students, providing training in the occupation of Automotive Service Technicians and Mechanics.
- North Lamar ISD - $138,976 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 132 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Oakwood ISD - $146,968 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 80 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Oglesby ISD - $149,064 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 30 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Palacios ISD - $109,712 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 123 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Paris ISD - $212,278 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 171 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD - $685,915 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 159 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD - $506,026 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 87 students, providing training in the occupation of Carpenters.
- Perryton ISD - $232,225 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 141 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy - $556,323 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 250 students, providing training in the occupation of Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics.
- Point Isabel ISD - $410,830 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students, providing training in the occupation of Construction Managers.
- Rains ISD - $611,027 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 103 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Redwater ISD - $494,984 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 90 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Rice ISD - $40,030 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 76 students, providing training in the occupation of Registered Nurses.
- Rice ISD - $45,785 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 79 students, providing training in the occupation of Maintenance and Repair Workers, General.
- Rio Hondo ISD - $712,500 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 37 students, providing training in the occupation of Electrical and Electronic Engineering Technologists and Technicians.
- Rio Hondo ISD - $615,220 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 58 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Rosebud-Lott ISD - $80,868 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 40 students, providing training in the occupation of Registered Nurses.
- San Antonio ISD - $291,891 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 253 students, providing training in the occupation of Electrical and Electronic Engineering Technologists and Technicians.
- San Antonio ISD - $454,551 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 934 students, providing training in the occupation of Healthcare Practitioners and Technical Occupations.
- San Benito CISD - $369,206 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 80 students, providing training in the occupation of Chefs and Head Cooks.
- San Benito CISD - $112,164 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 80 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- San Benito CISD - $121,143 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 130 students, providing training in the occupation of Public Relations Specialist.
- Santa Fe ISD - $137,374 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 154 students, providing training in the occupation of Carpenters.
- Santa Fe ISD - $186,549 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 215 students, providing training in the occupation of Registered Nurses.
- Skidmore-Tynan ISD - $509,101 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 65 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Southside ISD - $289,073 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 128 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Spurger ISD - $368,058 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 30 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Sunray ISD - $172,810 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 50 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Tioga ISD - $30,743 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 75 students, providing training in the occupation of General and Operations Managers.
- Triumph Public High Schools-El Paso - $330,665 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students, providing training in the occupation of Computer User Support Specialists.
- Tuloso-Midway ISD - $687,738 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 152 students, providing training in the occupation of Welding, Soldering, and Brazing Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders.
- Tuloso-Midway ISD - $712,500 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 225 students, providing training in the occupation of Medical Assistant.
- United ISD - $90,789 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 90 students, providing training in the occupation of Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Mechanics and Installers.
- Uvalde CISD - $310,222 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 100 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Vanguard Academy - Beethoven - $482,807 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students, providing training in the occupation of Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses.
- Vanguard Academy - Mozart - $529,191 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students, providing training in the occupation of Computer Network Support Specialist.
- Vanguard Academy - Rembrandt - $482,807 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students, providing training in the occupation of Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses.
- Venus ISD - $398,125 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 77 students, providing training in the occupation of Mechanical Engineering.
- Waskom ISD - $114,828 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 130 students, providing training in the occupation of Medical Assistant.
- Weatherford ISD - $337,354 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 298 students, providing training in the occupation of First-Line Supervisors of Mechanics, Installers, and Repairers.
- Weatherford ISD - $151,813 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 225 students, providing training in the occupation of Bus & Truck Mechanic and Diesel Engine Specialist.
- Weatherford ISD - $129,341 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 647 students, providing training in the occupation of Food Service Manager.
- Weslaco ISD - $699,053 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Weslaco ISD - $481,136 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students, providing training in the occupation of Automotive Body and Related Repairs, Automotive Service Technicians and Mechanics.
- West Oso ISD - $90,108 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 130 students, providing training in the occupation of Radiologic Technologists and Technicians.
- Windham School District - $278,854 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 36 students, providing training in the occupation of Industrial Truck and Tractor Operators.
- Windham School District - $265,810 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 30 students, providing training in the occupation of Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers.
- Windham School District - $301,035 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 80 students, providing training in the occupation of Helpers-Production Workers.
- Winnsboro ISD - $206,432 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 60 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Woodsboro ISD - $682,237 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 76 students, providing training in the occupation of Medical Assistant.
- Woodsboro ISD - $665,394 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 76 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Woodville ISD - $97,812 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students, providing training in the occupation of Plumbers, Pipefitters, and Steamfitters.
- Woodville ISD - $516,024 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.
- Wortham ISD - $69,538 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 30 students, providing training in the occupation of Medical Assistant.
- Ysleta ISD - $490,808 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 110 students, providing training in the occupation of Bioengineers and Biomedical Engineers.
- Zapata County ISD - $492,165 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students, providing training in the occupation of Registered Nurses.