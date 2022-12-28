Mitch Gould of NPI and IHM Wishes Everyone a Healthy and Happy New Year
Nutritional Products International and InHealth Media wish everyone a prosperous year in 2023.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2022 is ending but 2023 brings hope for a healthy and happy new year.
— Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI and IHM
“Nutritional Products International and InHealth Media wish everyone a prosperous year in 2023,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI and IHM, global brand management and marketing companies based in Boca Raton, FL. “The past couple of years have had challenges beyond our control but 2023 looks like it will be a brighter year for everyone.
“At NPI and IHM, we are grateful that the future looks good,” Gould added. “Our staff worked hard these past several years while the world faced the pandemic, However, we are hopeful that the new year will find the world in better shape.”
NPI and IHM work with health, wellness, and beauty brands that want to increase their sales or launch new products in the U.S.
To help these companies, Gould developed his “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which emphasizes speed to market and affordability.
“We have streamlined the product launch process by coordinating all the stages under NPI command,” he said. “NPI offers all the services a company will need to bring their products to the U.S.”
NPI imports, distributes, and promotes the products in a simple, turn-key, one-stop solution that companies can understand.
“We have a veteran retail sales team and operational support while IHM specializes in marketing campaigns,” Gould said. “From evaluating the product line to making sure the FDA approves all labels to working with retail buyers, we control every step of the process.
“We accomplish our goals by representing our clients at events where we meet buyers from some of the most sought-after retailers,” he said. “We talk to the buyers about the benefits of these products, and we give them highly professional presentations to major retailers, such as Walmart, Target, GNC, Walgreens, CVS, Costco, and Whole Foods.
Gould said NPI has been working with health and wellness companies for more than a decade.
“We are excited about bringing products to America in NPI’a 16th year,” he added. “Let’s make this a healthy, prosperous, and great year ever for everyone in the world.”
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI and IIHM are privately-held companies specializing in the retail distribution and marketing of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI and IHM, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
