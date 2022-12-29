MainStreetChamber of Commerce to enroll 1,000,000 New Entrepreneurs Absolutely Free and Appoints New CEO

Small and Micro businesses are facing many challenges, yet the MainStreetChamber of Commerce is a Beacon of Light in the Battle against Corporate Greed

In the past, small business owners considered themselves to be in competition with each other, but, now is the time to band together to fight the Corporate Shenanigans” — Larry Kozin, Founder

UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MainStreetChamber of Commerce reports today that they will be granting 1,000,000 Free Lifetime Memberships to Entrepreneurs across the United States and looking to open over 1000 Chapters by the end of 2024.

Larry Kozin, who founded the Federal Chamber of Commerce in 2000, upon meeting license specialist, John Bellave on the golf course in Las Vegas in 2006, they joined forces, rebranded as MainStreetChamber and established over 170 Chapters in their first 5 years, Larry states: "In the past, small business owners considered themselves to be in competition with each other, but, now is the time to band together to fight the Corporate Shenanigans."

Mr. Jason Sampson, from Tesla, has been named the new CEO. Jason’s mission is to make MainStreetChamber of Commerce a household name. He is laying the groundwork for success by interviewing and appointing chapter presidents nationwide. Chapter presidents will use their community knowledge and experiences to build membership bases that empower the community by supporting buying local, providing local jobs and connecting small businesses so they can support each other. Each chapter will help local charities and nonprofits in their communities by providing financial help and services where they will do the most good.

According to Mr. Sampson, "If every Mom & Pop business partners with their communities, we can push back against foreign and domestic corporations that take the money they make in our communities and give those profits to their shareholders and executives instead of investing in the very communities that keep them in business. If some of the money we spend is not used to make where we live better, it will be almost impossible for our communities to have our fair share of the American dream. There should never be competition between corporate greed and community greed.”

The MainStreetChamber of Commerce is committed to offering strategic partnerships with every private entrepreneur and helping new entrepreneurs thrive in the new economy.

To receive a FREE lifetime Membership, please visit: https://www.MainStreetChamber.org