TRUDY JACOBSON TO HOLD LAUNCH PARTY IN LAS VEGAS FOR NEW SERIES HIGHLIGHTING POWERFUL AND INSPIRING WOMEN ACROSS AMERICA
“Great American Women” Series To Honor and Empower Great Women Doing Great Things In AmericaLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are coming to Las Vegas and looking for women who have experienced great entrepreneurial success to feature in the new upcoming web series.
The series launch party will take place at an invite only event in Las Vegas. Any media who is interested in attending can contact us for more details.
Trudy Jacobson is proud to sponsor the new series called Great American Women, which showcases stories of inspiring and ambitious female philanthropists and entrepreneurs.
“I’m so grateful for my opportunities along the way. Now I want to play a major role in sharing the stories of other Great American Women.”
All the women featured in the series are business owners and leaders in their field.
They have great information to share and the stories they tell will motivate and encourage others to go after their own dreams and aspirations.
“There are women who deserve to be recognized for what they’ve accomplished in life.”
The series also talks about the trials and tribulations the women have endured, and how hard work and their determination keep them going no matter what obstacles are thrown their way.
Trudy herself is familiar with adversity and has learned the importance of overcoming challenges. Early in her career she began working in the trucking business.
Being in a male-dominated business, she experienced discrimination - and it wasn’t easy to find her voice and make it be heard.
She ended up getting her Commercial Driver’s License and became a very successful truck driver, worked up to management and alongside her husband, started a trucking company.
Her entrepreneurial accomplishments is what earned her the nickname “Lady Trucker”.
While experiencing her success, she had the misfortune of encountering a woman whom she thought was a friend, and whom she hired to help her with her public relations.
Over the course of 13 months, Trudy began to think something wasn’t right and realized she was being conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Never one to let adversity keep her down, she decided to move forward and make something good out of something bad.
“The main reason I’ve been successful is because I never make or accept excuses.”
She knows it’s important to celebrate success and not let problems get in the way of achieving dreams.
To nominate a deserving woman to be featured, visit her website.
