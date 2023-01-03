ZenPrivata Launches Privacy Observatory 2.0 - Privacy as a Service Platform

ZenPrivata Privacy Observatory ZenPrivata

New Program Helps Companies of All Sizes Meet New Privacy and Data Mandates with Broad coverage for More Organizations

BOSTON, MA, USA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZenPrivata, a leading cybersecurity solutions provider, today launched Privacy Observatory™ 2.0, a turnkey privacy and data protection platform to help companies of all sizes safeguard data and understand and comply with new privacy and data requirements.

“We designed this system to empower companies of all sizes to safeguard their data, systems and online presence and manage their risks as they work to comply with a host of new privacy and security requirements,” said ZenPrivata Founder & CEO, George Wrenn. “This new system enables companies to meet new and coming regulations, including recent or updated mandates in California (CPRA &CCPA), Connecticut, and Virginia. It also enables companies to comply with the National Institute of Standards and Technology and U.S. Federal NIST Privacy Framework 1.0 as well as the Europe-centric GDPR regulation."

In addition, this program is designed to meet the new mandates of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Brazil’s General Data Protection Law, which include strict requirements for the handling and safekeeping of personal user data, such as web data including location, IP address, cookie data and RFID tags and health, genetic and biometric data.

Co-founder and former CIA Officer Scott Schlimmer added, “With experts predicting cyber crime will cost $10.5 trillion globally within just two years, companies need every possible defense to protect themselves in a rapidly evolving and dangerous environment,” added Schlimmer.

In making the announcement, ZenPrivata pointed to several key data points regarding the current landscape. According to company officials:

● Account compromises continues to increase rapidly, with more than 100 million accounts breached in Q3 of 2022, a 70 percent increase over the previous quarter.

● Global ransomware damages are estimated to exceed $30 billion by 2023. The Conti ransomware gang already has stolen $2.7 billion in cryptocurrency in just two years.

● An August 2022 PWC survey of 722 executives across public and private companies in sectors including industrial products, consumer markets, financial services, technology, media and telecom, health industries and energy found that fully 40 percent cite cyber as their number-one business risk.

● Facial recognition technology and services will be a $10 billion industry by 2025, with Article 4(14) of the GDPR specifically designating facial data as needing protection. Many of the facial recognition algorithms studied by NIST have accuracy rates exceeding 99 percent.

● As criminals and companies alike turn to artificial intelligence (AI) to alternatively create and combat cyberthreats, the global market for AI-based cybersecurity products is estimated to reach $133.8 billion by 2030.

Provides Protection to Companies Doing Business in California

For businesses operating in California, Privacy Observatory 2.0 prepares them to meet imminent new regulatory challenges:

● The California Consumer Privacy Act’s (CCPA) “right to cure” provisions expire at the end of the year, with the California Privacy Right Act’s (CPRA) provisions entering into force on January 1, 2023;

● CPRA further strengthens CCPA, by adding new protections for the data of minors, and establishing the California Privacy Protection Agency, which will enforce legal penalties for companies found not in compliance. These provisions go into effect in 2023.

● CPRA also removes the time period in which businesses can correct violations without penalty.



Privacy Patchwork to an All-Encompassing, Actionable Vigilance Roadmap

“State and national governments are moving to legally safeguard the data of their citizens,” said ZenPrivata Chief Executive Officer George Wrenn. “Our solution facilitates full compliance with current and impending legal requirements. We offer diagnostic tools to identify weaknesses and ameliorate risks, as well as specific, actionable solutions to safeguard user and company data.”

The newest upgrade of Privacy Observatory is a response to evolving threats. Privacy Observatory 2.0 guides users through a set of qualifying questions that determines whether their organization is subject to select regulations. The process identifies cybersecurity vulnerabilities, then suggests updates and modifications to increase security, allowing users to better oversee and control their systems and information.

Free Tool for Companies of All Sizes

As part of the roll-out of the new platform, ZenPrivata is offering free tools to companies of all sizes. Using these tools, companies can assess their risk profile and compliance needs, and determining which regulations to which they might be subject. Through these resources, ZenPrivata already has provided free assessments and tools, to organizations, perhaps more than any commercial privacy platform provider.

“With the prevalence of cyber- and ransomware attacks increasing, the ZenPrivata solution offers the ability to assess and manage our risk profile, while keeping us compliant. With more states and nations considering or implementing data privacy regulations, it’s critical for us to remain one step ahead,” said Matthew Wainwright, CEO of MCPlus and ZenPrivata user.

About ZenPrivata®

ZenPrivata is a leading provider in the “Privacy as a Service” space, offering cutting-edge privacy and security solutions to clients of all sizes. Its proprietary Privacy Observatory platforms allows for the detection and mitigation of security risks, the highest standards of data privacy and the minimization of liability. Services are available to help organizations implement these key risks. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is led by a team with several decades of cybersecurity experience and provides users with its “Real Privacy - Real Simple™” solution. More information is available at https://www.zenprivata.com/.

