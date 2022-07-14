ZenPrivata® Releases Privacy by Design Capability

ZenPrivata

While hashtags like (#PrivacyByDesign) dominate social media channels, no comprehensive and automated solution existed until now.

“This is a one of a kind solution that solves a majority of privacy and data security issues before release or upon refactoring”, said George Wrenn, Founder and CEO of ZenPrivata.” — George Wrenn

BOSTON, MA, USA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Privacy fines are far more serious than security fines for every globally connected organization. These fines create a major pain point for the organization and the customers they serve. While hashtags like (#PrivacyByDesign) dominates social media channels, no comprehensive and automated solution existed until now.

The Privacy by Design application enables organizations to build privacy into applications before they become an organizational liability. While others may focus on minimization, Zen Privata’s Privacy by Design is the ideal solution to prevent privacy and data security issues before they surface by addressing them before or during application development or modernization, and digitization projects.

“This is a one of a kind solution that solves a majority of privacy and data security issues, before an application or software package is released or being upgraded to meet data collection and privacy problems before they reach end users”, said George Wrenn, Founder and CEO of ZenPrivata.

While many organizations are on a forced march to digitization due to COVID-19, privacy concerns are often lost in the transformation process and new digital business models, exposing organizations to fines and sanctions. “Many organizations lack proper resources and training to successfully deploy an effective privacy program, many organizations lack privacy development lifecycle.“, states Scott Schlimmer, Founder and Privacy Officer.

The new ZenPrivata privacy by design application establishes organizational privacy expectations both inside and outside an organization.

While many organizations are still scrambling to find their private data (PII) and meet global and local privacy mandates, ZenPrivata’s Privacy Observatory provides a holistic approach and unique expanded value proposition.

The new offer Implements the proper privacy controls & protections, while improving collaboration to unlock and empower internal resources with a shared digital privacy system of reference and automated reporting. The solution is available immediately for organizations and only requires 20 minutes of training to use.

About ZenPrivata

ZenPrivata is a Boston based “Privacy as a Service” SaaS company that enables organizations to demystify and solve privacy risk and liability, in one simple to use platform. ZenPrivata's differentiating objective is to provide "Real Privacy - Real Simple™".

Learn more about us: https://www.ZenPrivata.com or Email: Hello@ZenPrivata.com.