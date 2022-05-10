ZenPrivata Releases New Privacy Observatory™ Quantum-Powered Privacy Platform

Privacy Grade

ZenPrivata’s flagship product enables organizations to implement, assess, and mature privacy programs.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZenPrivata® today announced the release of its flagship platform, the ZenPrivata Privacy Observatory™. The breakthrough privacy platform offers a suite of easy to use tools to help organizations build or improve privacy programs. Privacy Observatory makes privacy compliance widely accessible and easier to implement, manage, and report, which was previously out of reach for most organizations. The new platform provides many capabilities to organizations, all of which are required to meet new global and local privacy regulations.

Privacy Quickstart™: Organizations and consultants that are new to privacy can utilize the Privacy Quickstart to determine their overall privacy posture. Within minutes, an organization may assess their privacy strengths and weaknesses. This is presented nicely in a PDF grade report, along with recommendations on how to prioritize efforts and identify required next steps.

Universal Privacy™: Organizations today are required to comply with many privacy frameworks. Universal Privacy allows organizations to satisfy a myriad of legal requirements such as GDPR, CCPA, VCDPA, all while meeting related present and future compliance regulations. Privacy Observatory leverages an organization's responses in the Privacy Quickstart feature to jumpstart the process, thus completing some of each jurisdiction’s regulations automatically.

DPIA Factory™: Many privacy regulations require a Data Privacy Impact Assessment (DPIA). The Privacy Observatory’s DPIA Factory streamlines the DPIA process. DPIAs are required by many global and local regulations to demonstrate that data privacy programs have identified and are minimizing the risks arising from the processing of people’s personal information.

“Privacy has become the top issue for many organizations after years of security failings,” says, George Wrenn, Founder & CEO of ZenPrivata, “We see new technologies like Quantum Computing, Blockchain, and AI as necessary elements to succeed in building a true privacy platform and system of reference. ZenPrivata’s Privacy Observatory platform enables proper stewardship of customer privacy.”

Qualified organizations may request a demonstration by visiting ZenPrivata.com or e-mailing Hello@ZenPrivata.com.

About ZenPrivata

ZenPrivata is a Boston-based privacy and security company that enables organizations to standardize and improve their privacy programs with significant expertise and breakthrough technologies.