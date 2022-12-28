Next Day Access Knoxville Installs a 146 FT ADA Compliant Ramp
Next Day Access Knoxville Installs a 146 FT ADA Compliant Ramp for Elementary SchoolKNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at Next Day Access Knoxville installs a 146 linear feet ADA-compliant wheelchair ramp for an elementary school in Loudon County, Tennessee. The permanent ramp allows students in a mobility device, such as a wheelchair, to access the playground.
With the playground being on top of a hill, the only way students could access it was the stairs. The Next Day Access Knoxville team took three days to install the ramp. The rainy weather conditions and the ramp being on a slope caused a hindrance to the installation process.
“This was a huge job for us,” said Josiah Tillett, Branch Manager of Next Day Access Knoxville. “It’s so satisfying to see the ramp come together according to plan. While the weather made it more difficult to install, we were able to get it done, and ultimately help create an accessible and inclusive space for all students.”
This was Next Day Access Knoxville’s third ramp install for Loudon County. The team has previously installed wheelchair ramps for Loudon High School’s football stadium.
About Next Day Access
Next Day Access is a leading provider for accessibility and mobility solutions for homes and commercial businesses. With franchise locations across the United States and Canada, their goal is to help aging loved ones and people with limited mobility and disabilities live safely, comfortably, and independently in their homes. Learn more by visiting www.nextdayaccess.com.
