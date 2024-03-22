Next Day Access Northeast Florida, New Franchise
EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Day Access is proud to announce the opening of the Next Day Access Northeast Florida franchise location.
Next Day Access is expanding to three Florida locations with northeast Florida joining the mix. Drew and Cathy Jolly are the owners of this new location, serving Jacksonville, Gainesville, Daytona Beach, and surrounding areas.
After getting out of the US Coast Guard, Cathy and Drew met and fell in love, getting married in 1997. The first seventeen years of their marriage, they lived in the Tallahassee area while raising their family but moved to Jacksonville, FL for Drew’s career in Information Technology. Five years later, the Jolly family wound up in a difficult situation.
“In 2019,” Drew recounts, “my father was diagnosed with leukemia and his health quickly turned for the worse.” The Jolly’s were able to move his father in, where they were blessed to have him spend the last year together. “We had no idea what to do or expect; we had never prepared for anything like this,” Drew says. A military man himself, he got connected with the Jacksonville VA, which he calls a godsend for how they aided him in organizing treatment for his father. One thing the Jolly’s noticed during this experience is that there are many unfortunate decisions that all care givers must make, and the VA helped them navigate those decisions with minimal stress.
With their new perspective on life, they decided that now is the time to make a positive impact on the world, and they believe Next Day Access will help them make their dream a reality. “We will provide accessibility solutions to help our neighbors stay in their homes as long as possible, which will improve their quality of life,” Drew states. “I have a passion for helping people.” The Jolly’s are looking forward to helping their northeast Florida neighbors for many years to come.
Next Day Access Northeast Florida will focus on providing accessibility and mobility solutions to individuals of all ages across the area. They provide a range of custom accessibility & mobility solutions for residences and businesses such as wheelchair ramps, stair lifts, grab bars, vertical platform lifts, pool lifts, and in-home elevators.
To learn more about Next Day Access Northeast Florida, visit their website: www.nextdayaccess.com/jacksonville-fl
About Next Day Access
Next Day Access is a local provider for accessibility and mobility solutions for homes and commercial businesses. With over 38 franchise locations across the United States and Canada, their goal is to help aging loved ones and people with limited mobility and disabilities live safely, comfortably, and independently in their homes. Learn more by visiting nextdayaccess.com.
