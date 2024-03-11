Next Day Access Vancouver: North Shore & Fraser Valley, New Franchise
Next Day Access Vancouver: North Shore & Fraser Valley will focus on providing a full range of accessibility and mobility solutions to individuals of all ages.SURREY, VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Day Access is reaching new heights with the opening of the Vancouver: North Shore & Fraser Valley franchise location.
Next Day Access is honored to open a franchise location in Vancouver: North Shore & Fraser Valley in British Columbia, Canada. This is the second location in Vancouver and the third location in British Columbia. Business partners Hao Isley and Hoang Ngo are the owners.
Hao Isley has spent the past decade finding in-home solutions for clients. With a background as a kitchen/millwork designer, trainer and sales manager, she understands the desire to keep families together in a functional and beautiful space. Using this experience, she is able to help develop comfortable spaces for seniors to age in place, while giving those with disabilities their confidence and independence. "I was drawn to the Next Day Access opportunity by the ability to help others,” Hao said. Having spent more than a decade in the Kitchen Renovation industry, I was constantly in people’s homes witnessing accessibility needs firsthand. To be able to make such a positive impact for so many in my community really resonated with me."
With over two decades in the construction/renovation industry, Hoang Ngo brings a wealth of experience from working through diverse living spaces across the North Shore & Fraser Valley. He recognized the need to enhance the mobility and independence that homeowners seek. He is passionate about what he does. Throughout his career, Hoang has not only demonstrated his technical expertise but also a deep commitment to customer satisfaction. "As I live in an aging community in the Fraser Valley, I've witnessed the need for mobility and independence among my wonderful neighbors,” Hoang says. “I was eager for the opportunity to join the Next Day Access team to make a lasting impact in the community I call home. Now, as the dedicated technician for all accessibility solutions, I am committed to delivering the highest quality service, providing peace of mind within your home." Motivated to make a lasting impact in the community he calls home, he seized the opportunity to combine his hands-on approach with Next Day Access's mission to help serve the ever-growing accessibility community. As the dedicated technician for your accessibility solutions, Hoang is committed to delivering the highest quality service, providing peace of mind within your home.
Next Day Access Vancouver: North Shore & Fraser Valley will focus on providing accessibility and mobility solutions to individuals of all ages across the North Shore & Fraser Valley areas. They provide a full range of custom accessibility & mobility solutions such as wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, grab bars, wheelchair lifts, flex steps, tub-to-shower conversions, and more.
To learn more about Next Day Access Vancouver: North Shore & Fraser Valley, visit their website: www.nextdayaccess.com/north-shore-bc
About Next Day Access
Next Day Access is a local provider for accessibility and mobility solutions for homes and commercial businesses. With over 37 franchise locations across the United States and Canada, their goal is to help aging loved ones and people with limited mobility and disabilities live safely, comfortably, and independently in their homes. Learn more by visiting nextdayaccess.com
